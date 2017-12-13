Brad Stevens offered an encouraging update on Gordon Hayward’s status

Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens talks, as owner Wyc Grousbeck, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward listen during a news conference. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
Things continue to keep looking up for Gordon Hayward.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens informed Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski that the injured Celtics forward has a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday to “potentially get out of his walking boot for good.”

Stevens — who will be Krzyzewski’s guest on his SiriusXM show, “Basketball & Beyond with Coach K,” Thursday — said that Hayward is “jacked” about the promising news.

Earlier in the week, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge had told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” that the 27-year-old hopes to recover “faster than anybody has ever been back from this kind of injury.”

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, caused a bit of commotion with her recent Instagram story that exposed her husband’s completely bare foot. Some fans were pleasantly surprised to see Hayward’s previously fractured ankle without any protection, but Ainge said his rehabilitation is “right on schedule.”

“He is wearing an ASO [Ankle Stabilizing Orthosis] brace most of the day now,” Stevens told Krzyzewski.

Stevens added that Hayward has been lifting in the weight room, as well as using the “training table just like our guys.” Despite not playing in games, Hayward also has his own shooting time — something that has been the case since he was shooting out of a chair in a boot.

The rush of good news has sparked flooding optimism, but Stevens said the team is still keeping their expectations at bay.

“His status is — the way that we’ve looked at it the whole time — is we don’t expect him back this year,” he told Krzyzewski. “But he shoots for all of his goals — week-to-week, day-to-day — to try to expedite it as much as he can because he obviously wants to be back, like any athlete, as soon as they can.”

In the meantime, Stevens said the Celtics will continue to “keep him as engaged as possible.” His full interview with Krzyzewski will air Thursday night at 6 p.m. on SiriusXM channel 84, but his update on Hayward is available to listen below.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
