Shane Larkin: ‘I always feel like I’m going to make my shots’

Shane Larkin Boston Celtics
Shane Larkin drives against John Collins in the second quarter. –AP Photo/David Goldman
By
8:38 AM

Shane Larkin arguably played his best game in a Celtics uniform against the Nuggets Wednesday night.

Logging 17 minutes off the bench, Larkin went 6-for-6 to score 14 points — one of five Celtics to reach double digits. The 25-year-old has appeared in 21 games this season and is making the most of each opportunity. His contributions won’t necessarily manifest themselves in the form of baskets, but that mindset wasn’t always the case.

Larkin, who played basketball overseas prior to signing with Boston, was averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 28.9 minutes in EuroLeague. With the Celtics, he is averaging 3.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 10.8 minutes — while still having an impact.

Advertisement

“I definitely have a new mindset now when I come into games,” he said. “Not every night is going to be 10-plus points, five-plus assists, three-plus rebounds, whatever. Every night isn’t going to be the same thing. Sometimes it’s just going to be six minutes picking up full-court, wearing down point guards. Sometimes it might be 10 minutes coming in, guarding guys off of screens.”

“Early in my career, I thought, ‘I gotta score, I gotta do this,’” Larkin continued. “But now, it’s come in there with energy and impact that game in other ways, offense and defense. It’ll come to me.”

The point guard recently endured five straight games with no playing time. In the five games prior to that stretch, he shot a dismal 1-for-15 from the field. The shooting slump doesn’t faze Larking, however, who emphasizes the importance of playing with confidence regardless of the circumstances.

“I know I can score, I know I can get assists, I know I can play on the offensive end,” he said. “I always feel like I’m going to make my shots. Some nights you don’t, some nights you do. Even when I was going through that slump, I still felt like my shot was going to fall when I shot it.”

Advertisement

When he’s on the court, Larkin isn’t looking to make the flashy plays. He said he knows he has to be ready to capitalize on each opportunity, but he doesn’t try to over complicate things when it comes.

“Just be yourself, play your game, and don’t press,” he tells himself. “Make the easy play, the simple play, and it’s going to come to you. You did the work in the summer, you did all the work to get here, and now you’re here. Everyone knows you can play. But when you get out here, just make the simple plays. Don’t press, just be relaxed, and go play your game.”

As for the biggest difference he’s noticed between his play in Boston and other cities?

His defense, which isn’t surprising coming from a player on the team with best defensive rating in the NBA.

“I’m going to go in there and I’m gonna make it hell for whoever dribbling this ball up the court and on defense. I’m going to twist and turn and make havoc for everybody,” Larkin said. “That’s the biggest difference.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference in November.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying before Patriots matchup December 14, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward explains how he's tackling the recovery process December 14, 2017 | 7:40 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Detroit. Boston won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins tie it late, beat Red Wings 3-2 in OT behind Brad Marchand December 14, 2017 | 12:20 AM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 33 lifts Celtics past Nuggets 124-118 December 13, 2017 | 10:56 PM
12race.sports - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones prepares to bat prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The teams play the final game of their series, one filled with player ejections and fan controversies, at Fenway Park on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
The bigot in the stands, and other stories December 13, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Marcus Cannon
New England Patriots
Patriots place Marcus Cannon on injured reserve December 13, 2017 | 2:30 PM
JuJu Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Fresh off suspension, JuJu Smith-Schuster vows to keep playing physical against the Patriots December 13, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Boston College full court putt
College Sports
Watch a Boston College student make an improbable full-court putt December 13, 2017 | 1:50 PM
NFL
NFL spokesman: Roger Goodell views new contract as his last December 13, 2017 | 1:36 PM
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: The retired number of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz #34 sits below the Boston Skyline before the game against Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on June 24, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
What the Red Sox deal with Sam Adams means for Fenway Park December 13, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Luc Robitaille, Stacia Robitaille`
NHL
Wife of NHL Hall of Famer tweets about elevator encounter with Donald Trump December 13, 2017 | 1:18 PM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with a familiar face December 13, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
The Yankees got Giancarlo Stanton. The Red Sox got a new beer partnership. Fans got angry. December 13, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Here are the inevitable Tom Brady hot takes after the Patriots' loss December 13, 2017 | 11:39 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens offered an encouraging update on Gordon Hayward's status December 13, 2017 | 10:50 AM
Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox have 'list' of possible targets at Winter Meetings December 13, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins celebrates intercepting Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Patriots typically bounce back after tough losses at Miami December 13, 2017 | 8:54 AM
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Britain's Chris Froome celebrates on podium after winning the Spanish Vuelta cycling race, in Madrid.
Sports News
Froome found to have double the legal limit of asthma drug December 13, 2017 | 6:59 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) will have to shake off this loss and prepare for the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Patriots only have to set the bar so low in preparation for the Steelers December 13, 2017 | 6:58 AM
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
NFL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he's been medically cleared to return December 12, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado, left, walks off the field after getting tagged out at home plate during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MLB
Manny Machado could be on the move to a new position—or a new team December 12, 2017 | 9:56 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (21) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
NFL
Steelers put Shazier on IR, hopeful Haden returns vs. Patriots December 12, 2017 | 9:50 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) is attended on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
New England Patriots
Dolphins DT calls Patriots' David Andrews 'dirty player' in Instagram post December 12, 2017 | 9:44 PM
NHL
Former NHL defenseman Zarley Zalapski dead at 49 December 12, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka (43) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
New England Patriots
Patriots sign Kenny Britt December 12, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Alex Cora in 2007.
Boston Red Sox
Alex Cora remembered the unusual details of his only Fenway Park home run December 12, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Can the Patriots stop the Steelers' offense? December 12, 2017 | 12:58 PM
NFL
Kick return ace Devin Hester retires from NFL December 12, 2017 | 12:21 PM
Media
Bill Simmons Media Group executive among the accused in NFL Network sexual misconduct suit December 12, 2017 | 11:51 AM
Animals
Ancient penguin was as big as a (human) Pittsburgh Penguin December 12, 2017 | 11:13 AM