Gobert, Favors hurt in Jazz’s 107-95 win over Celtics

Rudy Gobert kneels on the floor beside teammate Derrick Favors during the first quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert left the game with a knee injury after Favors fell backward into his leg on the play. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
December 15, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — The Utah Jazz broke out of a slump that has been plaguing them during their current road trip.

But it came at the cost of two of their starters — one possibly for an extended period.

Ricky Rubio had 22 points, Donovan Mitchell added 17 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 107-95 on Friday night.

Jonas Jerebko and Rodney Hood also finished with 17 points for the Jazz, who snapped a four-game losing streak. It was Utah’s first victory in Boston since 2008, a span of nine games.

It took everything the Jazz had to make it to the end of the game.

Advertisement

Jazz center Rudy Gobert left early in the first quarter with a left knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors fell backward into his leg. Gobert was able to walk off the court on his own power, but went straight to the locker room and did not return.

The second quarter brought more injuries. First, Boston’s Daniel Theis left with a facial injury. Later, the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown caught Favors with an incidental elbow, leaving him bleeding from his left eye and Brown from his elbow. Favors received six stitches and did not return.

“That’s a team win. Everybody stepped up,” Rubio said. “We know that we have a lot of players who can play, and they were ready.”

Coach Quin Snyder said Favors passed the concussion protocol. Gobert will be evaluated Saturday.

“This group’s got character and they are going to compete no matter what the circumstances and they did,” Snyder said.

Boston got no closer than eight points in final quarter.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 33 points. Al Horford added 21 points and seven assists. Boston lost for the third time in five games.

“I gotta give Utah credit, because they grinded the game and they made tough shot after tough shot,” Horford said. “They kind of, like, took the life out of you in a way.”

Advertisement

Friday was the first meeting between the teams since Gordon Hayward left Utah in free agency last summer to join the Celtics. But Hayward could only watch as he continues to rehab from the broken left ankle he suffered in Boston’s season opener.

Joe Johnson returned to game action for the first time since Oct. 30. He missed 21 straight games while dealing with a right wrist injury.

Tip-ins

Jazz: G Raul Neto sat out his second straight game with a concussion.

Celtics: It was Irving’s ninth game this season with 30 or more points. … Started the second quarter 0 for 14 from the field.

Taking control

The Jazz held a 46-39 lead at the half. They were led by Rubio and Hood, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and shot a combined 10 for 13 from the field.

The Jazz led by as many as 10 in the half and outscored the Celtics 25-13 in the second quarter.

The Celtics struggled from the field in the second quarter, shooting a combined 4 for 21.

Hayward return?

Hayward is open to playing this season, but said it will depend on how fast he is able to heal and show progress as he works his way back.

“My mind is open to that,” Hayward said of the possibility of returning to game action before season’s end. “I’m trying to get back as fast as I can. It all depends on how I heal, and taking it day-by-day, goal by goal. We’ll see what happens.”

Wednesday marked a milestone in Hayward’s recovery process, when he was able to shed the walking boot he’s been using since his surgery in October. He continues to wear a protective brace.

No hard feelings

Advertisement

Snyder said no one feels any animosity over Hayward’s decision to leave Utah.

“I think everybody understands the decision that he made,” Snyder said. “So to see him get hurt, it was hard. I felt horrible for him. I think most of the guys on our team reached out. I know I did. … We hope that he’s back soon.”

Morris update

Marcus Morris (knee soreness) sat out his fourth straight game and won’t travel for the upcoming two-game trip. Morris has played in just 16 games this season while dealing with the injury and recently sought a second opinion on it.

“He’s had a little bit of a setback here, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a long-term thing,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

Up next

Jazz: Continue six-game trip Saturday at Cleveland.

Celtics: Begin two-game trip Saturday at Memphis.

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward says his 'mind is open' to returning to the court this season December 15, 2017 | 9:02 PM
NFL
Panthers owner under investigation for workplace misconduct December 15, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Adrienne Lawrence said ESPN retaliated against her, after she complained of harassment, by reducing her on-air shifts and ultimately denying her a permanent position.
Media
Read the text messages at the center of the ESPN harassment complaint December 15, 2017 | 6:18 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl Patriots
Sports Q
Debate: What single-team era of Boston sports excellence would you keep, if you could keep just one? December 15, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Gronk cut his first post-suspension presser short December 15, 2017 | 3:57 PM
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2018 Boston Marathon jackets December 15, 2017 | 2:37 PM
Tom Brady Ben Roethlistberger Patriots Steelers
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 December 15, 2017 | 2:09 PM
Carlos Santana Cleveland Indians
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox made an offer to Carlos Santana, but Phillies were a better deal December 15, 2017 | 2:05 PM
Adrienne Lawrence ESPN
Media
Adrienne Lawrence accuses ESPN of trying to silence her on sexual misconduct claims December 15, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
How Kyrie Irving has evolved with the Celtics December 15, 2017 | 12:18 PM
Bill Belichick Mike Tomlin
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Steelers game December 15, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Alejandro Villanueva Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Steelers tackle used to be a Patriots fan December 15, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Dave Dombrowski sitting in his Marlins office in 1997.
Boston Red Sox
Before Derek Jeter, Dave Dombrowski oversaw the original Marlins fire sale December 15, 2017 | 10:07 AM
Tom Brady celebrates after winning the AFC Championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Jan. 2005.
New England Patriots
Historically, the Patriots are happier in Pittsburgh than Miami December 15, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Malcolm Mitchell New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell reportedly the only player Patriots are considering bringing off IR December 15, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady Ben Roethlistberger Patriots Steelers
New England Patriots
Steelers-Patriots: Does it pass the rivalry test? December 15, 2017 | 3:21 AM
With Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin in the goal, Washington Capitals' Jakub Vrana celebrates a goal during the third period of Washington's 5-3 win in an NHL hockey game in Boston Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Bruins
Capitals beat Bruins again, 5-3 December 14, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Media
At ESPN, the problems for women run deep December 14, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Julian Edelman
Super Bowl LI
Julian Edelman has been keeping the '28-3' joke alive December 14, 2017 | 11:31 AM
Malcolm Butler Antonio Brown Patriots Steelers
New England Patriots
What you need to know before Sunday's Patriots-Steelers game December 14, 2017 | 11:19 AM
Joe Haden
New England Patriots
Injured Joe Haden wants to play against the Patriots December 14, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Manny Machado points upward as he scores on his solo home run off Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox inquired about Manny Machado, spoke to Carlos Santana's agents December 14, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Jerome Bettis
Media
ESPN ramps up its game for Patriots-Steelers December 14, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Shane Larkin Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Shane Larkin: 'I always feel like I’m going to make my shots' December 14, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the post-game news conference in November.
New England Patriots
What the Steelers are saying before Patriots matchup December 14, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward explains how he's tackling the recovery process December 14, 2017 | 7:40 AM
In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, United States' Cayla Barnes skates during first period of a women's hockey game against Canada in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Olympics
Boston College's Barnes has Olympic chance she thought would be 4 years away December 14, 2017 | 5:59 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) scores against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard (35) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Detroit. Boston won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Boston Bruins
Bruins tie it late, beat Red Wings 3-2 in OT behind Brad Marchand December 14, 2017 | 12:20 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving's 33 lifts Celtics past Nuggets 124-118 December 13, 2017 | 10:56 PM
12race.sports - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones prepares to bat prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston. The teams play the final game of their series, one filled with player ejections and fan controversies, at Fenway Park on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Local News
The bigot in the stands, and other stories December 13, 2017 | 8:39 PM