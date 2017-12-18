Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk
And he wasn’t the only one.
Jayson Tatum had the first-half highlight as the Celtics jumped out to a 62-47 lead against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
The rookie slammed home a dunk on Domantas Sabonis, drawing a foul on the Pacers’ big man as well.
AHHHHH ROOOOK 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ylHs1Z1qvr
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2017
Injured Celtic Marcus Morris made note of the thunderous play on Twitter.
😷😷😷😷😷😷 I seee you roooook!!! 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) December 19, 2017
And Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman was a fan as well.
“I could look at that all night,” he said of the replay.
Tatum’s dunk and free throw put the Celtics up 45-28 in the second quarter.
Update:
THERE HE GOES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Rtlt2PadQF
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2017