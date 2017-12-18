Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk

And he wasn’t the only one.

By
updated on December 18, 2017

Jayson Tatum had the first-half highlight as the Celtics jumped out to a 62-47 lead against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The rookie slammed home a dunk on Domantas Sabonis, drawing a foul on the Pacers’ big man as well.

Injured Celtic Marcus Morris made note of the thunderous play on Twitter.

And Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman was a fan as well.

“I could look at that all night,” he said of the replay.

Tatum’s dunk and free throw put the Celtics up 45-28 in the second quarter.

Update:

