Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk

Jayson Tatum had the first-half highlight as the Celtics jumped out to a 62-47 lead against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The rookie slammed home a dunk on Domantas Sabonis, drawing a foul on the Pacers’ big man as well.

Injured Celtic Marcus Morris made note of the thunderous play on Twitter.

😷😷😷😷😷😷 I seee you roooook!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) December 19, 2017

And Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman was a fan as well.

“I could look at that all night,” he said of the replay.

Tatum’s dunk and free throw put the Celtics up 45-28 in the second quarter.

Update:

THERE HE GOES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Rtlt2PadQF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2017