Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas could play Celtics in his Cavs debut

Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaiah Thomas catches a pass before the Cavs' game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland in Nov. 2017. –AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File
By
8:50 AM

The Patriots escaped Pittsburgh with a memorable 27-24 victory over the Steelers on Sunday in a game that included several dramatic twists in the final minutes.

Here’s more about that and a few other stories from around the world of sports:

Isaiah Thomas’ debut for the Cavaliers could coincide with a trip to TD Garden: Former Celtic Isaiah Thomas is yet to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he was traded to in an offseason blockbuster in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

As was reported on Sunday, Thomas could potentially return in early 2018, potentially in time for the Celtics to welcome the Cavs in Boston on Jan. 3rd:

Antonio Brown has a partially torn calf muscle: Steelers playmaker Antonio Brown left the clash with the Patriots on Sunday in the second quarter with an apparent calf injury after a collision in the end zone.

After the game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown had partially torn calf muscle. Fortunately for the Steelers, Brown is expected to be back for the playoffs. (ESPN)

What the Steelers had to say after the loss against the Patriots: Following the loss to the Patriots, Steelers players were predictably unhappy with the late-game call that went against them. Jesse James’ touchdown catch was overturned by officials, and two plays later, Ben Roethlisberger threw the game-ending interception.

One Steelers receiver openly deemed the polarizing call “bullshit.” (Boston.com)

Here’s why refs overturned the Steelers’ potential game-winning touchdown vs. the Patriots: NFL officials – both past and present – offered their takes on why Jesse James’ would-be touchdown catch was ruled incomplete upon review.

James was judged to have not completed his catch when he – and the football – went to ground. Therefore. it was ruled an incompletion. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: Cam Newton and Clay Matthews had a funny pre-snap conversation before Newton threw for another touchdown on Sunday:

