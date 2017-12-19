Anthony Davis trade watch: The Celtics have reportedly ‘remained vigilant’

Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Anthony Davis was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. –AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By
1:32 PM

Pelicans center Anthony Davis wants to win.

“Winning. That’s it. That’s how you’re judged,” the 6-foot-10 star All-Star told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “You can score, you can dominate. You can do whatever. But they calculate everything off winning. You know that. I know that. Everybody in the league knows that.”

Davis, who is averaging a double-double with 25.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season, has been on the Celtics’ radar for quite some time. Even with the team’s recent additions of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, Wojnarowski said Tuesday that “Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis.”

Advertisement

Although Wojnarowski also mentioned the Pelicans have “no intention of tradition” Davis, talk of him potentially coming to Boston is nothing new. The Vertical’s Chris Mannix reported in July that “rival executives expect Boston to be keeping close tabs on New Orleans.”

Having traded for DeMarcus Cousins in February, the Pelicans are hoping a Davis-Cousins front court can be the missing piece to their playoff puzzle. The team has advanced to the playoffs just once in the past six seasons and were swept by the Warriors in the opening round.

Should this season goes awry, Mannix said “it’s widely believed the Celtics will make a strong run at Davis,” who is in the second season of a 5-year, $127 million contract. Based on his comments to Wojnarowski, Boston seems like it could be a suitable fit for the 24-year-old.

“It bothers me,” Davis said of his current team’s recent postseason history. “You know you’re doing everything in your power to try and win. Playing through injuries, playing a ton of minutes, diving on the floor, but you just can’t come up with enough wins to go to the playoffs. And it isn’t enough just going to the playoffs. You want to make noise. You want to be a threat.”

Advertisement

The Celtics are becoming just that. At 26-7, they have the best record in the Eastern Conference, and as Davis noted, “they’re still playing well” in spite of Hayward’s injury. Davis hasn’t given up on his current team, however, telling Wojnarowski that not only does he want to win, but he also wants to do it in New Orleans.

But as much as Davis is craving a championship, he is well-aware that teams feel similarly — and are willing to make personnel changes at all costs.

“At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players,” he told Wojnarowski. “Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn’t going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Kurt Warner Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Kurt Warner's son uses Tom Brady to unintentionally troll his dad December 19, 2017 | 1:38 PM
In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. sprinter Justin Gatlin arrives for a training session ahead of the World Athletics Championships in London.
Sports News
Justin Gatlin fires coach, 'shocked' by newspaper allegations December 19, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) lands a punch on Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) face during third period action at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Watch Charlie McAvoy's first career Gordie Howe hat trick December 19, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Bill Belichick on the sidelines during Super Bowl XLIX.
New England Patriots
Belichick saw Super Bowl comparisons in Steelers' final play December 19, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
5 things we learned from Brad Stevens' conversation with Mike Krzyzewski December 19, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Rex Burkhead New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Burkhead reportedly has a knee sprain, will return for playoffs December 19, 2017 | 9:04 AM
NFL
Curry, Kaepernick among interested parties in Carolina Panthers sale December 19, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
There's no cliff, but something strange is happening with Tom Brady December 19, 2017 | 5:59 AM
NBA
Lakers retire Kobe Bryant's 8 and 24 jerseys December 19, 2017 | 12:45 AM
Boston MA 12/18/17 Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) getting horizontal to block Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) shot during third period action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Blue Jackets 7-2 December 18, 2017 | 11:34 PM
Boston Celtics
Watch Terry Rozier's last-second steal and dunk to lift the C's over the Pacers December 18, 2017 | 10:06 PM
Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris was a fan of Jayson Tatum’s powerful and-1 dunk December 18, 2017 | 8:27 PM
AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Kolin Hill #13 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Mychealon Thomas #99 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrate with Justus Parker #31 after the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Watch Rob Gronkowski surprise this walk-on college football player December 18, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
The Patriots-Steelers game was one of the greatest December 18, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Mitch Moreland Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bring back Mitch Moreland on a two-year deal December 18, 2017 | 4:32 PM
Diddy
NFL
Diddy says he wants to buy the Panthers and then sign Colin Kaepernick December 18, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Dion Lewis celebrates after an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017.
New England Patriots
Putting the Patriots' latest AFC East title into perspective December 18, 2017 | 2:20 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns December 18, 2017 | 2:14 PM
FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo, ESPN president John Skipper gestures as he talks about the new ACC/ESPN Network during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem. The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Media
Read John Skipper's full statement on his resignation as ESPN president December 18, 2017 | 1:10 PM
John Skipper ESPN
Media
ESPN's John Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem December 18, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
Even Jim Nantz and Tony Romo needed a minute to figure out the controversial Steelers score December 18, 2017 | 10:31 AM
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Sports Q
Where does the Patriots' win over the Steelers rank? December 18, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas could play Celtics in his Cavs debut December 18, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Olympics
Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation December 18, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
'It was easily the best tight end performance I’ve ever seen live' December 18, 2017 | 7:34 AM
Pittsburgh, PA 12-17-17: FIRST OF TWO PIC COMBO.......Steelers tight end Jesse James (81,left) is over the the goal line with what Pittsburgh thought was the go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After an official's review, it was ruled an incomplete pass, no touchdown. Patriots defenders Devin McCourty (32) and Duron Harmon (30) look for the call. The New England Patriots visited the Pittsburgh Steelers for an NFL regular season football game. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
NFL
What the Steelers had to say about their last drive against the Patriots December 18, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Rob Gronkowski stretches to make a catch against the Steelers.
New England Patriots
Gronkowski leads Patriots to 9th straight AFC East title December 18, 2017 | 12:06 AM
Sports News
Maine native coaching is US Paralympic Coach of the Year December 18, 2017 | 12:02 AM
Jerry Richardson Carolina Panthers
NFL
Panthers' owner plans to sell team as NFL vows misconduct inquiry December 17, 2017 | 11:11 PM
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
New England Patriots
Watch Duron Harmon do his best Malcolm Butler impression to seal the Patriots' win December 17, 2017 | 9:40 PM