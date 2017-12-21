Morning sports update: Marcus Smart calls Celtics loss a ‘wake-up call’

The Celtics fell at home to the Heat on Wednesday night, 90-89. It’s the second time this season that Boston has been unable to overcome Miami, as the Heat ended the Celtics’ 16-game winning streak in November.

Here’s a look at a few stories from around New England sports:

Marcus Smart calls loss to Heat a “wake-up call”: Following the Celtics’ disappointing loss to the Heat, Marcus Smart took note of the moment. It’s yet another game in which an ex-Celtic has thrived against his former team. For Smart, he says it’s a “wake-up call” for the team.

Marcus Smart: "Kelly [Olynyk] kicked our ass. Jonas [Jerebko] kicked our ass. We let those guys do that. Like I said, if this isn’t a wakeup call for us, I don’t know what is." pic.twitter.com/5nXdtjvzBC — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 21, 2017

Jayson Tatum “panicked” after dislocating finger, but popped it back in: Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum had a scary moment on Wednesday when he dislocated his finger during the game against the Heat. However, he quickly recovered, and isn’t expected to miss any time.

“I popped it back in on the court when I fell down,” said Tatum. “I looked at it, popped it back in place, came back to check to make sure I didn’t break it.” (ESPN)

Truck plunges off hill, falls into Evan Turner’s pool: A semi-truck lost control while taking hairpin curve in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday. Falling off the road, the truck plunged down a hill and fell into the pool of former Celtic Evan Turner. The driver was taken to the hospital after being rescued by first responders.

“I wasn’t aware that the driver was injured or how badly,” Turner said through a Trail Blazers spokesman. “But I’m obviously grateful that the first responders were able to rescue him and I hope and pray he’ll be fine.” (ESPN)

Semi crash into swimming pool on SW Upper Hall in Portland, driver rescued #liveonk2 https://t.co/EQyRjWaG5A — Evan Bell (@evanbellKATU) December 20, 2017

What is the threat level of the Patriots’ potential playoff opponents? The Patriots are assured of making the playoffs, even if their seeding is still to be determined. With that in mind, New England fans can begin taking stock of what the potential competition might be for the defending champions in the postseason. (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: In a French Ligue 1 game on Wednesday, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe surged past defenders before crossing to Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan’s back-heeled finish capped a world-class goal in a PSG win: