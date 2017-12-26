Morning sports update: Kyrie Irving says Celtics ‘will be fine’ after loss

The Celtics lost to the Wizards at home on Christmas, 111-103. The Steelers defeated the Texans to match the Patriots record and clinch a first-round bye. Both teams enter Week 17 with a chance to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs, though the Patriots hold the upper hand.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around New England sports:

After loss to Wizards, Irving assures fans that Celtics “will be fine”: Following the 16-game winning streak earlier this season, the Celtics have fallen back to earth with an 8-6 record so far in December. Kyrie Irving remains confident, however. In the postgame after a Christmas Day loss to the Wizards, he offered an explanation as to why:

Kyrie Irving on struggling Celtics: "To clear it all up, we'll be fine." pic.twitter.com/1Rsm63ar2n — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 26, 2017

Jaylen Brown injured against Wizards, status unclear: On top of losing to the Wizards, the Celtics might have lost second year forward Jaylen Brown to injury.

Brown left Monday’s home game against the Wizards with an apparent knee injury and was treated by trainers. Rookie backup Jabari Bird will reportedly travel with the team for its next game in Charlotte, a sign that Brown may not play. (MassLive)

Kyrie Irving and John Wall were mic’d up in Christmas game: NBA media compiled a short highlight clip of Kyrie Irving mic’d up against the Wizards on Monday, including a particular piece of trash-talking:

The best moments from Kyrie Irving WIRED for the @celtics in afternoon #NBAXmas action! pic.twitter.com/0aMnOpRt6z — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2017

Bradley Beal has some thoughts on Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum:

Beal on Jayson Tatum: "He's going to be a special talent, a star in this league, for sure … Sometimes he's a little too cool. Sometimes he's needs to be a straight-up killa and try to take over some games. It'll definitely come from him. He has Kyrie, Gordon to learn from." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) December 26, 2017

Daily highlight: DeAndre Hopkins harnessed all of his hand-eye coordination to make a multipart, acrobatic touchdown catch in a losing effort against the Steelers on Christmas Day: