Nike releases Celtics’ ‘City Edition’ uniforms

By
2:28 PM

The Celtics were given another uniform option by Nike, with the design released for public viewing on Wednesday. It’s another attempt at a gray jersey, though this time there are no sleeves.

Here’s the basic concept:

The uniforms pay tribute to Red Auerbach and the 2008 championship team. Gray, which Nike labelled “the color of unity,” was used to represent the regional fandom of New England as a whole.

The Celtics weren’t the only team to get new Nike uniforms, either. Here’s a look at a few of the others:

