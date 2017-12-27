Nike releases Celtics’ ‘City Edition’ uniforms

The Celtics were given another uniform option by Nike, with the design released for public viewing on Wednesday. It’s another attempt at a gray jersey, though this time there are no sleeves.

Here’s the basic concept:

The uniforms pay tribute to Red Auerbach and the 2008 championship team. Gray, which Nike labelled “the color of unity,” was used to represent the regional fandom of New England as a whole.

Nike unveiled the City Edition Uniforms today. Here's the @celtics jersey. pic.twitter.com/kpn6SERBcn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 27, 2017

The Celtics weren’t the only team to get new Nike uniforms, either. Here’s a look at a few of the others:

.@chicagobulls – Shows the city flag of Chicago.@cavs – References the giant “Guardians of Transportation” sculptures. @dallasmavs – Reflects the vibrancy of Dallas nights.@nuggets – Inspired by their elevation. pic.twitter.com/d7IINeiKl6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2017

.@DetroitPistons – Chrome details for the automotive-inspired jerseys.@warriors – Pays tribute to Chinese culture in the Bay Area. @Pacers – Inspired by the rich tradition of auto racing in Indiana.@LAClippers – Commemorates the 40th season since moving to California. pic.twitter.com/7rHz86rgWl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2017

.@Lakers – Pay tribute to Kobe with a Black Mamba print.@memgrizz – In remembrance of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.@Bucks – Draws its base color Milwaukee's famous Cream City bricks.@Timberwolves – Follows the theme of “Bold North”. pic.twitter.com/Xu7jxaJZE6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2017

.@PelicansNBA – Celebrates the vibrant life of NOLA during Mardi Gras.@okcthunder – Symbolizes fast, bold and dynamic playing style.@OrlandoMagic – Emblematic of the desire to achieve more.@sixers – Parchment paper color & script mimics the Declaration of Independence. pic.twitter.com/V9K5bKcEI3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2017

.@Suns – Special tribute to the Hispanic heritage of the community.@trailblazers – Inspired by legendary coach Jack Ramsay’s unique wardrobe.@SacramentoKings – Inspired by 1985 baby blue uniforms.@spurs – Honors the servicemen and servicewomen of the U.S. Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/CLod20XH4n — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2017

.@utahjazz – Cascading colors are inspired by the natural beauty of Utah.@WashWizards – Features a marble pattern on the side panels that from the Washington monument. pic.twitter.com/9QCWR7Zonk — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 27, 2017