Isaiah Thomas explains why he asked the Celtics not to give him a video tribute Wednesday

"It ain’t about me it’s about my family."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, accompanied by his sons, James, 7, left and Jaiden, 5, watches his teammates warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thomas, who was acquired from Boston in the off season, has not played this season due to an injury. He is expected to begin playing for the Cavaliers soon. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, accompanied by his sons, James, 7, left, and Jaiden, 5, watches his teammates warm up before a game last week in Sacramento. –Rich Pedroncelli / AP
By
January 2, 2018

Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is set make his return to Boston on Wednesday. But he doesn’t want any special recognition from the team that traded him away last summer.

At least not yet.

Thomas is expected to sit out Wednesday’s game against the Celtics after making his Cavaliers debut Tuesday. As ESPN reported Monday, the former Boston fan favorite is still expecting “all love” from the TD Garden crowd. However, Thomas won’t be getting the customary video tribute from his old team — at his own request.

According to MassLive, a Celtics spokesman told reporters Tuesday that Thomas specifically requested the team not honor him Wednesday, but wasn’t able to elaborate on the point guard’s reasoning. Later that afternoon, Thomas himself shed some light on the subject, after a Twitter user accused him of egotism over the request.

Advertisement

“Get over myself huh?” he tweeted. “Because I would like to actually PLAY & have my family in the arena to appreciate the LOVE the city/organization will show US? It ain’t about me it’s about my family.”

Thomas, who hasn’t played since last year’s Eastern Conference finals, is sitting out Wednesday’s game against the Celtics because he hasn’t yet been cleared to play in back-to-back games as he rehabs from a lingering hip injury. The 28-year-old has also been open about how emotionally hurt he was by the Celtics’ decision to trade him.

The Celtics are still planning to give Thomas a tribute at a later date, a team spokesman confirmed Tuesday evening. The Celtics and Cavaliers play each other just one more time this regular season on Feb. 11 in Boston, a nationally televised game during which the Celtics are already planning to retire Paul Pierce’s jersey number.

