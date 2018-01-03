25 NBA players weigh in on whether Kyrie Irving plays differently in Boston than in Cleveland

Irving's opponents shared their thoughts on the point guard's performance in his new city.

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving played six seasons in Cleveland before getting traded to Boston. –Associated Press
By
7:12 AM

Kyrie Irving may call comparison “a thief of joy,” but when a superstar leaves a team for its conference rival in an epic blockbuster trade, identifying differences (and similarities) between his play before and after the move seems only natural — no matter what Irving or Theodore Roosevelt think.

When asked if he could have made the same passes he’s making now with the Celtics in previous seasons as a member of the Cavaliers, Irving said, “It’s kind of hard to compare it because I feel like my role was probably a little different last year.”

Although he didn’t elaborate on the specifics, Irving alluded to the obvious: Things have changed. After six seasons in Cleveland, the four-time All-Star is playing on a much younger team in Boston. The average age of the Celtics is 24.6 years, while that of last year’s Cavaliers was 30.2 years. The only players in Boston with more experience than Irving are Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, which is a stark contrast to his seniority on Cleveland’s roster last season.

Advertisement

The stage is primed for Irving to step into a leadership role. And playing without LeBron James certainly helps. Much of those abilities will be put to the test later down the road, but his college coach is already noticing significant improvement.

“I think he has become much more vocal,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “My feeling is that Kyrie is becoming a better leader quicker because he feels it’s more on him. I love the fact that he’s growing like this and wanted to be in that environment. Some people would call it pressure, but he wanted the opportunity to expand his abilities — and they’re just not shooting and ball-handling, they’re leadership-wise.”

Statistics-wise, Irving’s marks from last season are hard to beat. His numbers halfway through the current season look awfully similar, at a glance.

Kyrie Irving stats
—basketball-reference.com

But a deeper dive will reveal a pair of noticeable changes:

1. As Boston.com’s John Karalis pointed out in December, Irving is taking more shots without dribbling. Compared to last season, shots with a touch time of less than two seconds and shots with zero dribbles are both occurring more frequently. Catch-and-shoot opportunities accordingly make up a fifth of his offensive production this year.

Advertisement

—NBA.com/Stats

2. When comparing Irving’s shot chart from the past two seasons, there are fewer midrange jump shots with the Celtics. His finishes at the rim have also improved against the league average.

Kyrie Irving stats
—NBA.com/Stats

“I think he’s gotten a lot better,” Krzyzewski said of his former player.

But what do Irving’s opponents think? Do they notice any differences in his play in Boston versus in Cleveland? Are they finding he’s a different player with the Celtics than he was with the Cavaliers?

Boston.com asked 25 players to share their thoughts:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “He’s the number-one option right now. He knows that. His teammates know that. He’s out there having fun, as you can tell. He’s just competing hard.”

Harrison Barnes: “I don’t know if he does anything differently, but he has more of an opportunity. He’s the number-one option. The difference is that he plays more of his game. I think he scores in a variety of ways. He can shoot the three, get to the money and finish, and have the in-between game, which makes things really hard to scout.”

Marcin Gortat: “He’s Kyrie Irving. He’s always going to get you 20. It doesn’t matter what day or what game or what team. He’s always going to get you 20. First of all, he takes a certain amount of shots that he will make half of them, or a one third of them, and he’s going to get 20 easily. He’s leading his team. He’s good.”

Advertisement

Gary Harris: “He’s still the same person. He’s just holding these guys accountable. You notice in the fourth quarter he’s getting on guys — even though they’re up — getting on them about taking care of the ball, making sure they’re running the play the right way. He’s stepping up and becoming more of a leader than he already was.”

Udonis Haslem: “He’s still just as dominant. He’s still a game-changer. He’s still got a great handle. He’s still probably going to be the best point guard on the floor, no matter what team he’s on. But this is his team. It’s clear this is his team. You can see he’s a young fella — with the opportunity to have his own team — who wants to prove that he could be the guy to lead the team to the championship. I understand his ambition, and I understand him wanting to be great.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: “He’s playing without a really, really good superstar, which is LeBron, but he also has really good pieces here and talented young guys. Kyrie’s a playmaker. Him having the ball in his hands a lot more just kind of draws people to him. He can get to the basket and finish, but he’s also kicking it out to shooters and other guys that can make plays  versus a lot of time in Cleveland, he just sat in the corner or waited for LeBron to do it. Going down the stretch in Boston, they look at him: ‘Let’s go. Let’s do it.’ In Cleveland, they looked at LeBron like that.”

Jonas Jerebko: “He’s the man in Boston. He was obviously the man in Cleveland, too, but he had LeBron with him. He’s really showcasing what he can do and getting more space to do his thing. He’s got an unbelievable handle and an ability to get to the rim at any point. He’s one of the best players in the league, so it’s good to see him blossom out.”

Richard Jefferson: “No differences. It looks like he’s playing the same, aggressive, good basketball that he’s always played that’s led him to being an All-Star and an NBA champion.”

Joe Johnson: “It’s totally different because he’s so in control of the game. He can really pick his spots — when he wants to attack versus when he wants to be kind of passive and get other guys involved. He controls that from start to finish.”

Robin Lopez: “He’s playing pretty freely in Boston, not that he didn’t in Cleveland, but I think he’s definitely enjoying being ‘that guy’ here. He’s definitely getting his shots, but he’s also putting guys in the right places. He’s making everybody around him better. He’s so talented in so many different facets of the game and just constantly getting better here.”

Thon Maker: “He’s playing the same way in terms of exciting basketball. Just here in Boston, he’s able to play a lot faster. He’s got the ball in his hands, so whatever it takes for his team to win, he can do it. He’s playing desperately — more desperate than he was in Cleveland. Because of Hayward’s injury, they have to lean on him, but he’s also trying to get everybody else involved.”

Jordan Mickey: “He’s not much different. He’s a great player and made things happen on both teams. Here, he’s more of a leader. He gets his guys more organized. He’s kind of the man now, so he takes on a leadership role more.”

Donovan Mitchell: “When you go from a team where he’s not ‘the guy’ to a team where you have to be ‘the guy,’ it brings out a different player and a different person. It brings out a different energy that you have, and I think his leadership qualities have definitely been shown in Boston. He’s a leader. He’s a true leader. And he’s quick: He gets to where he wants to get, and you know it’s going to happen.”

Markieff Morris: “He’s the same, man. He’s a flat-out scorer. He can score with the best in the league. I think now he just has the ball in his hands more, without playing with LeBron, but other than that, he’s the same.”

Jamal Murray: “He’s quick. He’s got a great handle. There’s really nothing he can’t do. But his leadership. He’s definitely stepped up his leadership.”

Dirk Nowitzki: “He’s always been an amazing, amazing offensive talent — probably has the best handle in the game. He’s a clutch shot-maker. Now he just gets the opportunity a little more down the stretch to his thing. He’s been fantastic, making big shots, making big plays off the dribble. It’s been incredibly fun to watch.”

Jahlil Okafor: “I don’t really notice any difference. He just has a killer mentality, killer instinct. He’s out there trying to win — the same thing he did in Cleveland. He’s more on the ball now, but the way he moves, the way he scores, the way he competes is pretty much all the same.”

Kelly Olynyk: “He’s the same player, but they’ve got a lot of actions to get him to do different stuff in Boston. A lot of it is really similar, but obviously Brad Stevens has some great actions that help him out. He has the ball a lot now. In Cleveland, LeBron probably had it half the time and he had it half the time. There was a little more isolation stuff, but here, he’s definitely in motion more. Everything ends up in his hands. He has the ball more, and he’s a force to be reckoned with.”

Kelly Oubre Jr.: “When he was in Cleveland, he just wasn’t as aggressive. He wasn’t in attack mode like he is. In Boston, the ball is going to end up in his hands at the end of the majority of possessions. So he’s a little bit more confident because he has his own team behind him. It’s not somebody else’s team. It’s his team.”

Otto Porter: “Kyrie here is their go-to. He does a good job of moving without the ball, directing traffic. Everything is going through him and Al Horford. You know he’s going to get to his spots, but he’s also making plays for other guys.”

Bobby Portis: “He’s the same player — still aggressive, still attacking, still trying to score. But he’s the unsung hero now, and it’s his team. You kind of see all the guys try to feed off him. He tries to make them all better. He goes out there and he’s a tough cover. But all the attention is on him, which gives Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford open looks.”

Ricky Rubio: “He’s always been that type of guy, who’s always in an attacking mode. But of course, knowing that LeBron is not on his side, he’s being more aggressive and stepping up as the main guy.”

Jason Terry: “He’s the same player. Very aggressive to score. Always looking to facilitate when he can’t score. He’s the same player to me. It’s just a different team. And he’s not option 1B, now he’s option 1A.”

Dion Waiters: “More maturity. More responsibility now. He wants it more, for himself and for his career. Being young, the way he is, he achieved a lot. To take on that next challenge is big, so I respect that. And he got better. He definitely got better. He’s just so skilled, so he can play like this anywhere, but he found out how to win here. He’s always been like that — good, can finish with both hands — he’s always been like that. He just found out how to win now. There’s also a luxury of having a coach like that, too, who lets you play.”

John Wall: “He moves a lot more without the ball. A lot of the plays they run are kind of like what they ran for Isaiah Thomas. He still can score the ball any way you want him to. He’s a guy that’s probably the best clutch player so far in this league, in terms of making shots and making plays. There’s not a defense he hasn’t seen. There’s not a shot he hasn’t made.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving NBA
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NFL
Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach January 3, 2018 | 11:23 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics are saying about the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their mid-season rematch January 3, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady portrayed in the TB Times from Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady had to say about the 'TB Times' illustrations January 3, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady reacted to possibility of Josh McDaniels' departure January 3, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) directs his players before a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New England Patriots
Patriots' road to the Super Bowl is paved with awful AFC doormats January 3, 2018 | 8:25 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 02: Charlie McAvoy #73 and Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins celebrate a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on January 2, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
3 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins (l) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders at 9:04 of the third period and is joined by Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron.
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand earned a milestone in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 6:53 AM
U.S. goaltender Joseph Woll makes a save as Russia forward German Rubtsov is hit by U.S. forward Ryan Poehling
Sports News
US beats Russia, advances to world junior semifinals January 3, 2018 | 12:45 AM
New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts as he watches the puck shot past him for a goal by Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) bounces out of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Bruins
Bruins score 3 in third, pull away to beat Islanders 5-1 January 2, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in debut; Cavs win January 2, 2018 | 10:12 PM
East Rutherford, NJ 09/09/2007: There were smiles all around on the Patriots bench after quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide reciever Randy Moss (front) hooked up for a third quarter 51 yard touchdown pass. fellow recievers Jabar Gaffney (rear left) and Wes Welker (rear right) are also pictured. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:pats10 Pats07
NFL
Randy Moss, Ty Law among 15 Hall of Fame finalists January 2, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Golf
Jordan Spieth confirms engagement to longtime girlfriend January 2, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, accompanied by his sons, James, 7, left and Jaiden, 5, watches his teammates warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thomas, who was acquired from Boston in the off season, has not played this season due to an injury. He is expected to begin playing for the Cavaliers soon. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas explains why he asked the Celtics not to give him a video tribute Wednesday January 2, 2018 | 6:36 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Sports Q
Which potential divisional round opponent would be the toughest challenge for the Patriots? January 2, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Dale Arnold (left) and Michael Holley at Super Bowl LI.
Media
New deals for Michael Felger and Dale Arnold January 2, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton celebrates tight end Tyler Kroft's touchdown reception.
NFL
Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations January 2, 2018 | 2:11 PM
Jae Crowder Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Jae Crowder on returning to the TD Garden: 'I hope they give me a little cheer' January 2, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: Dion Lewis could be essential to Patriots’ hopes of reaching Super Bowl January 2, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Bobby Butler
Olympics
Watch Olympic-bound Bobby Butler's father react to his son's exciting news January 2, 2018 | 10:50 AM
James Harrison during his Patriots debut against the Jets.
New England Patriots
James Harrison played a versatile role against the Jets January 2, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Celtics fans should pay attention to the Memphis Grizzlies January 2, 2018 | 6:54 AM
South Korean Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul.
Olympics
South Korea offers to talk with North on Olympic cooperation January 2, 2018 | 4:55 AM
College Sports
No. 4 Alabama dominates No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl January 2, 2018 | 2:21 AM
College Sports
Dawgs run wild: Georgia beats Oklahoma 54-48 in Rose Bowl January 2, 2018 | 1:08 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
How much can Isaiah Thomas help the Cleveland Cavaliers? January 1, 2018 | 10:38 PM
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots
New England Patriots
For the NFL Playoffs, much has changed. Then there are the Patriots. January 1, 2018 | 10:03 PM
Troy Terry waves to the crowd as the roster for the men's USA Olympic hockey team is announced at the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers at CitiField in New York on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Olympics
Brian Gionta named captain as US unveils Olympic roster January 1, 2018 | 7:18 PM
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
NFL
2 fired, 1 retired and 1 near miss on NFL's 'Black Monday' January 1, 2018 | 7:14 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
I.T. is not concerned about missing Wednesday's Cavs-Celtics game January 1, 2018 | 3:53 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas catches a pass before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland. Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas said he could return to the court as early as next week after being sidelined all season with a hip injury, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is ready to play, but it won’t be against the Celtics January 1, 2018 | 2:38 PM