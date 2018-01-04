Jaylen Brown channeled his inner Patriot during the snowstorm

Jaylen Brown’s highlight reel is heating up despite the chilly temperatures.

The Celtics may have cancelled practice due to the inclement weather Thursday afternoon, but the 20-year-old forward was still getting his shots in. Outdoors.

As the snow continued to fall, Brown shared two videos of him braving the elements. The first clip featured an alley-oop dunk…

…while the second showed a long three-pointer.

Both shots were also followed by a Kevin Garnett-esque howl. Brown appropriately hashtagged his tweet with “No Days Off,” which is one of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s infamous mantras.