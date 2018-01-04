Kyrie Irving gave his jersey to Aly Raisman after Celtics’ win over Cavs

One of Boston’s most celebrated Olympians was on hand to watch the Celtics beat the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. And afterward, she got an unexpected souvenir.

Following the Celtics’ 102-88 win, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was given Kyrie Irving’s jersey by none other than Irving himself:

Predictably, the 23-year-old Needham native was excited:

So cool!!!!! Thank you Kyrie!!! https://t.co/ob1omJwnVJ — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 4, 2018

Irving, who makes a habit out of giving away his jersey, finished the game with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.