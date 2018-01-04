Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas says, ‘I’m not taking nothing from Paul Pierce’

The Celtics routed the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, 102-88, while the Patriots continue to prepare for their to-be-determined playoff opponent.

Here’s a look at a few stories from across New England sports:

Isaiah Thomas explained his request to delay the Celtics’ video tribute:

The Celtics didn’t give Isaiah Thomas a video tribute Wednesday night.

Thomas sat in the Celtics’ 102-88 win over Cleveland, choosing to make his season debut the night before against the Portland Trailblazers. Because he wasn’t playing, the former Celtic requested the team delay a planned video tribute to Feb. 11, when Cleveland next visits the Celtics. That’s the same night Boston will retire Paul Pierce’s number. Thomas says the Celtics agreed to delay the video so his family can be there to see it.

“That’s Pierce’s night,” Thomas said. “But I mean, the video ain’t the whole night.”

Danny Ainge said on @Toucherandrich that team will run Isaiah Thomas tribute video on Feb. 11 and doesn’t think it’ll take away anything from Paul Pierce’s night. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 4, 2018

Thomas added that he doesn’t understand why people are mad about his request.

Bill Belichick doesn’t allow snow days—and Patriots players are well aware: Just because Foxborough (like Boston) is expecting a significant snowstorm on Thursday doesn’t mean the Patriots will be taking a day off. As Patriots safety Devin McCourty explained, his boss allows no excuses for missed work.

“Don’t call and say your car got stuck,” the Patriots defensive captain said. “I think everyone knows there’s two hotels up here at Patriot Place so stay there for the night. Find a way. But I tell guys, like wake up earlier, especially if you don’t have a garage or something. Wake up. Go clean your car out. I think guys know.” (Boston.com)

Terry Rozier got praise from LeBron James after strong performance in Celtics’ win: One of the key factors in the Celtics’ win over the Cavs ended up being Terry Rozier, who scored 20 points in just 20 minutes. After LeBron James praised him in the postgame, Rozier was excited.

“That’s big time,” Rozier said. “I don’t know. I’m going to keep working, keep getting better. It’s good coming from him. I just want to stay working. Keep working.” (NESN)

Comparing the potential challenges of possible Patriots’ playoff opponents: Since the Patriots don’t know exactly who they will face in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, it’s worth taking stock of the three possible opponents. The Bills, Chiefs and Titans each present unique challenges. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of each possible matchup. (ESPN)

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown delivered a signature slam against the Cavs in the Celtics’ win: