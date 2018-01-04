Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas says, ‘I’m not taking nothing from Paul Pierce’

"I know people -- I don't know why they're so mad about it."

Isaiah Thomas at TD Garden during the Celtics-Cavs game on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Thomas at TD Garden during the Celtics-Cavs game on Wednesday night. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
9:30 AM

The Celtics routed the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, 102-88, while the Patriots continue to prepare for their to-be-determined playoff opponent.

Here’s a look at a few stories from across New England sports:

Isaiah Thomas explained his request to delay the Celtics’ video tribute:

The Celtics didn’t give Isaiah Thomas a video tribute Wednesday night.

Thomas sat in the Celtics’ 102-88 win over Cleveland, choosing to make his season debut the night before against the Portland Trailblazers. Because he wasn’t playing, the former Celtic requested the team delay a planned video tribute to Feb. 11, when Cleveland next visits the Celtics. That’s the same night Boston will retire Paul Pierce’s number. Thomas says the Celtics agreed to delay the video so his family can be there to see it.

Advertisement

“That’s Pierce’s night,” Thomas said. “But I mean, the video ain’t the whole night.”

Thomas added that he doesn’t understand why people are mad about his request.

Bill Belichick doesn’t allow snow days—and Patriots players are well aware: Just because Foxborough (like Boston) is expecting a significant snowstorm on Thursday doesn’t mean the Patriots will be taking a day off. As Patriots safety Devin McCourty explained, his boss allows no excuses for missed work.

“Don’t call and say your car got stuck,” the Patriots defensive captain said. “I think everyone knows there’s two hotels up here at Patriot Place so stay there for the night. Find a way. But I tell guys, like wake up earlier, especially if you don’t have a garage or something. Wake up. Go clean your car out. I think guys know.” (Boston.com)

Terry Rozier got praise from LeBron James after strong performance in Celtics’ win: One of the key factors in the Celtics’ win over the Cavs ended up being Terry Rozier, who scored 20 points in just 20 minutes. After LeBron James praised him in the postgame, Rozier was excited.

“That’s big time,” Rozier said. “I don’t know. I’m going to keep working, keep getting better. It’s good coming from him. I just want to stay working. Keep working.” (NESN)

Advertisement

Comparing the potential challenges of possible Patriots’ playoff opponents: Since the Patriots don’t know exactly who they will face in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, it’s worth taking stock of the three possible opponents. The Bills, Chiefs and Titans each present unique challenges. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of each possible matchup. (ESPN)

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown delivered a signature slam against the Cavs in the Celtics’ win:

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Media
ESPN’s announcers see a very different Nick Saban than we do January 4, 2018 | 8:58 AM
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Rozier scores 20, leads Celtics to 102-88 win over Cavaliers January 3, 2018 | 11:17 PM
Foxborough, Ma- Dec. 31, 2017- Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Piles of snow outside a bitter cold Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game against the Jets.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick doesn't allow snow days—and Patriots players are well aware January 3, 2018 | 7:47 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez yells from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif. Arizona has fired Rodriguez after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace. The Arizona Daily Star revealed the notice of claim on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after making a public-records request. Athletic director Dave Heeke issued a statement saying the athletics department decided to go in a new direction after evaluating the program. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
College Sports
Ex-assistant to fired Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez wants $7.5 million January 3, 2018 | 5:58 PM
NFL referee Jeff Triplette ejects Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis (77). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NFL
Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Jarvis Landry was 'embarrassing' January 3, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman
Boston Celtics
Mike Gorman: 'I'm kind of tired with Isaiah' January 3, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
In some ways, Isaiah Thomas will always be a Celtic January 3, 2018 | 3:25 PM
NFL
Gruden: There's 'good chance' he'll return as Raiders coach January 3, 2018 | 11:23 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics are saying about the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of their mid-season rematch January 3, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady portrayed in the TB Times from Dec. 31, 2017.
New England Patriots
Here's what Tom Brady had to say about the 'TB Times' illustrations January 3, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady reacted to possibility of Josh McDaniels' departure January 3, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) directs his players before a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
New England Patriots
Patriots' road to the Super Bowl is paved with awful AFC doormats January 3, 2018 | 8:25 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
25 NBA players weigh in on whether Kyrie Irving plays differently in Boston than in Cleveland January 3, 2018 | 7:12 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 02: Charlie McAvoy #73 and Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins celebrate a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on January 2, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
3 things we learned from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 7:04 AM
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins (l) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders at 9:04 of the third period and is joined by Torey Krug and Patrice Bergeron.
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand earned a milestone in the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Islanders January 3, 2018 | 6:53 AM
U.S. goaltender Joseph Woll makes a save as Russia forward German Rubtsov is hit by U.S. forward Ryan Poehling
Sports News
US beats Russia, advances to world junior semifinals January 3, 2018 | 12:45 AM
New York Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts as he watches the puck shot past him for a goal by Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) bounces out of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. The Bruins won 5-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Bruins
Bruins score 3 in third, pull away to beat Islanders 5-1 January 2, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas, right, drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in debut; Cavs win January 2, 2018 | 10:12 PM
East Rutherford, NJ 09/09/2007: There were smiles all around on the Patriots bench after quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide reciever Randy Moss (front) hooked up for a third quarter 51 yard touchdown pass. fellow recievers Jabar Gaffney (rear left) and Wes Welker (rear right) are also pictured. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:pats10 Pats07
NFL
Randy Moss, Ty Law among 15 Hall of Fame finalists January 2, 2018 | 10:06 PM
Golf
Jordan Spieth confirms engagement to longtime girlfriend January 2, 2018 | 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, accompanied by his sons, James, 7, left and Jaiden, 5, watches his teammates warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thomas, who was acquired from Boston in the off season, has not played this season due to an injury. He is expected to begin playing for the Cavaliers soon. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas explains why he asked the Celtics not to give him a video tribute Wednesday January 2, 2018 | 6:36 PM
Patriots Chiefs
Sports Q
Which potential divisional round opponent would be the toughest challenge for the Patriots? January 2, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Dale Arnold (left) and Michael Holley at Super Bowl LI.
Media
New deals for Michael Felger and Dale Arnold January 2, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton celebrates tight end Tyler Kroft's touchdown reception.
NFL
Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations January 2, 2018 | 2:11 PM
Jae Crowder Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Jae Crowder on returning to the TD Garden: 'I hope they give me a little cheer' January 2, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: Dion Lewis could be essential to Patriots’ hopes of reaching Super Bowl January 2, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Bobby Butler
Olympics
Watch Olympic-bound Bobby Butler's father react to his son's exciting news January 2, 2018 | 10:50 AM
James Harrison during his Patriots debut against the Jets.
New England Patriots
James Harrison played a versatile role against the Jets January 2, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Celtics fans should pay attention to the Memphis Grizzlies January 2, 2018 | 6:54 AM
South Korean Unification Minster Cho Myoung-gyon speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul.
Olympics
South Korea offers to talk with North on Olympic cooperation January 2, 2018 | 4:55 AM