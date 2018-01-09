A spontaneous dunk contest broke out at the Celtics’ practice in London

Who do you think won?

As players look on, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown goes in for a dunk during the fourth quarter of Boston's 111-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Jaylen Brown goes up for a dunk during a game last month in Boston. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
1:46 PM

Jayson Tatum isn’t the only high-flyer on the Celtics.

Ahead of Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in London, three Celtics competed in an impromptu dunk contest during the team’s practice Tuesday in the English capital.

While Jaylen Brown almost made the reverse-rotation 360 look too easy, Marcus Smart arguably throws down two technically more difficult dunks (Terry Rozier, meanwhile, didn’t do anything we haven’t already seen during a game).

Maybe Brown, who turned down an invite to the actual dunk contest last year, is saving his best stuff for later.

