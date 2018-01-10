Danny Ainge proudly wore the nickname ‘El Terrible’ in a past Celtics trip abroad

By
1:12 PM

Before he was the shrewd Celtics general manager beloved by Boston fans, Danny Ainge was a player who embraced his role as the resident bad guy.

With the Celtics getting set to face the 76ers in London on Jan. 11, it conjures the memory of Ainge’s involvement in a past trip abroad. In 1988, Boston played a set of games in Madrid, Spain.

During the visit, the 29-year-old Ainge self-styled himself “El Terrible,” taping the nickname on his sweatshirt.

Ainge recalled the episode in an interview with Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald in 2015:

I do remember giving myself the nickname ‘El Terrible,’ but I don’t even remember how it happened. I think I said it to somebody and then it just got out. I just sort of had fun with it. I taped it onto my practice jersey.

You know me, I was just joking around. I knew just enough Spanish to get myself in trouble. I heard that on the Spanish broadcast they even referred to me one time as El Terrible. I was dying laughing when I heard that.

The Celtics won both games, defeating both the Yugoslavian national team and also Real Madrid.

Ainge’s 1988-1989 season ended up being a crossroads in his career, as he would be traded in Feb. to the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Brady stops to talk with Donald Trump on the field prior to the Patriots-Titans playoff game in Jan. 2004.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump was at the last Patriots-Titans playoff game January 10, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Gillette Stadium field crew foreman Joshua Bergeron, of Providence, R.I., applies paint to an NFL football AFC championship divisional round logo.
New England Patriots
How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Titans playoff game January 10, 2018 | 12:00 PM
New England Patriots
'All signs pointing' to Giants hiring Matt Patricia as head coach, report says January 10, 2018 | 11:18 AM
New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins runs after making an interception against the Broncos in Oct.
New England Patriots
Giants' Landon Collins doesn't want Bill Belichick as his coach January 10, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Titans safety Kevin Byard celebrates after making a tackle in the wildcard round of the playoffs.
New England Patriots
Titans safety says he aims to make Tom Brady 'look like Blake Bortles' January 10, 2018 | 6:41 AM
Boston Red Sox
Senate committee approves subsidies for PawSox stadium January 10, 2018 | 2:27 AM
NFL
Titans confident with Marcus Mariota doing bit of everything January 9, 2018 | 8:56 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talks with head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Gronk: Belichick knows to how help Pats 'ignore the noise' January 9, 2018 | 6:54 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will be the Red Sox' cleanup hitter this season? January 9, 2018 | 4:16 PM
As he left the field following practice, Tom Gisele and they shared a moment together as their daughter looked on. Brady was holding his son who is behind them.
New England Patriots
Gisele says Tom Brady's docu-series shows him 'being honest about who his first love really is' January 9, 2018 | 4:11 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is releasing a documentary series called 'Tom vs. Time' January 9, 2018 | 2:59 PM
Gillette Stadium field crew foreman Joshua Bergeron, of Providence, R.I., applies paint to an NFL football AFC championship divisional round logo.
NFL
Yahoo Sports to livestream NFL games rest of month January 9, 2018 | 2:22 PM
As players look on, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown goes in for a dunk during the fourth quarter of Boston's 111-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Who do you think won this Celtics dunk contest in London? January 9, 2018 | 1:46 PM
A spectator checked her betting tickets after the seventh race before the running of the 139th Kentucky Oaks.
Local News
Massachusetts reportedly among states considering sports betting bills in 2018 January 9, 2018 | 1:05 PM
Matthew Slater in 2017.
New England Patriots
Slater responded to rumors of Belichick's possible departure January 9, 2018 | 8:36 AM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady rebuffs his reported reaction to the Garoppolo trade January 9, 2018 | 7:37 AM
Bill Belichick Alex Guerrero Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick clarifies relationship with Alex Guerrero January 9, 2018 | 6:49 AM
2018 College Football Playoff Championship Alabama Georgia
College Sports
Alabama beats Georgia in OT for national title January 9, 2018 | 5:45 AM
Georgia Alabama
College Sports
Another sports disappointment for Atlanta, state of Georgia January 9, 2018 | 3:41 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas gets ejected for flagrant foul in Cavs loss January 9, 2018 | 12:01 AM
Steph Curry Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors
NBA
Steve Kerr: LaVar Ball is 'the Kardashian of the NBA' January 8, 2018 | 10:32 PM
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates in the finish area after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin is set to make Olympic golds dream a reality January 8, 2018 | 7:16 PM
Lexi Whitcomb
Local News
12-year-old hockey player returns to the ice 3 years after brain cancer January 8, 2018 | 4:22 PM
Carson Smith Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Smith, Wright agree to 1-year deals with Red Sox January 8, 2018 | 4:03 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Tom Brady Josh McDaniels
New England Patriots
The one guy who could answer the Brady-Garoppolo question isn't talking January 8, 2018 | 3:36 PM
David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins
Bruins overcome injuries, inexperience to soar into break January 8, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Seth Wickersham
New England Patriots
ESPN’s Seth Wickersham stands by Patriots story January 8, 2018 | 1:25 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick addressed rumors about his status with the Patriots January 8, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Kyrie Drederick Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving opened up about his father’s unwavering influence January 8, 2018 | 10:52 AM
Rob Gronkowski doing stand-up in his Showtime special.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski joked about Tom Brady during Showtime stand-up January 8, 2018 | 10:41 AM