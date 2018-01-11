5 things we learned about Jaylen Brown from his eye-opening interview with ‘The Guardian’

Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown is in his sophomore season with the Celtics. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
By
6:50 AM

The Guardian‘s Donald McRae calls Jaylen Brown “one of the most intelligent and interesting young athletes” he’s met in years. Once considered to be possibly “too smart for the league” by an anonymous NBA executive, the 21-year-old guard out of Cal-Berkeley is in just his second season as a pro with the Boston Celtics.

“I’m pleased, but not satisfied,” he said of his rookie year. “I don’t think people have seen my potential yet. I’m just going to keep working to show people what I can do.”

His intentions go beyond basketball. The third-overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft is also invested in multiple pursuits off the court, including learning Arabic and playing the piano. McRae sat down with Brown to discuss those endeavors and much more.

Advertisement

Here’s what we learned from their conversation:

He describes himself as an introvert.

As a more reserved individual, Brown acknowledges the difficulties in being “quiet and reflective” amidst such a boisterous day-to-day environment. However, he notes the same challenges persist outside of the locker room as well.

“In life if you stay quiet, you’ll get left behind,” he told McRae. “So I had to learn to be more vocal and outgoing. I just try to be respectful of everybody.”

The guard has discovered the closer he gets with his teammates, the more frequently he talks to them at ease.

“It becomes like a family — especially when you’re winning,” he said. “Last year I was much quieter, but this year my opinion is valued more. We have a good locker room.”

Colin Kaepernick speaks for him when he protests ‘police brutality and pure racism.’

Brown is one of several athletes who say they have been touched by the impact of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem. Kaepernick ignited a movement — and controversy — across the NFL for his thoughtful defiance against the American flag.

“It was peaceful and successful,” Brown told McRae. “It made people think. It made people angry. It made people want to talk. Often everybody is comfortable with their role in life and they forget about the people who are uncomfortable. So for Colin to put his career on the line, and sacrifice himself, was amazing.”

Advertisement

Although Brown says Kaepernick speaks for many people across the country, including himself, he’s not surprised how the rest of his career has played out. Since becoming a free agent last March, the 30-year-old passer has gone unsigned. He filed a grievance with league seven months later, alleging collusion among owners to prevent him from playing again.

“I wasn’t shocked how it turned out,” Brown said. “Colin was trying to get back into the NFL and find another team and he’s more than capable. But I knew it was over. I knew they weren’t going to let him back. Nobody wanted the media attention or to take the risk. They probably just wanted to blackball him out of the league.”

He believes President Donald Trump is ‘unfit to lead.’

Brown is critical of the President’s role in perpetuating not only racism, but also bigotry. While some elements of basic race relations have improved over time, systemic racism is still woven throughout multiple social and political institutions.

“My opportunities are far greater than they would have been 50 years ago, so some people think racism has dissipated or no longer exists,” he said. “But it’s hidden in more strategic places.”

Brown believes Donald Trump has “made it a lot more acceptable for racists to speak their minds,” which only exacerbates the racial climate. But the moment he realized he was ‘done’ with the President was when Trump required a thank you from LiAngelo Ball and two UCLA basketball players for his role in releasing them from China following their shoplifting scandal.

Advertisement

“He demanded a thank you,” Brown told McRae. “It’s ridiculous. What happened to people doing things out of the generosity of their heart or because it was the right thing to do? There have been multiple situations where it’s been ridiculous but that one was like: ‘OK I’m done. I’m done listening to anything you have to say.’”

He misses the ‘intellectual stimulus’ from college.

As he navigates life as a professional athlete, Brown says he tries to stay “well-balanced instead of single-minded.” He disagrees with the notion that an athlete cannot also be intelligent, and works to combat the stereotype that basketball players are “feeble-minded and can’t engage or articulate ideas.”

“Some people think that, in basketball, we have a bunch of masculine adults who don’t know how to control themselves,” he said. “That’s a narrative they keep trying to paint. We’re trying to change it because that statement definitely has a racist undertone.”

Outside of his physical preparations for his sport, Brown enjoys taking piano lessons, producing YouTube videos, and learning different languages. He became fluent in Spanish while at Berkeley and is now learning Arabic.

He thinks this year’s team is a championship contender.

Brown questions why some predict the Celtics’ trajectory of success will peak in coming seasons: “Why not this year?” he asks. “People say maybe we’ll be good in two years — but I think we’re good now.”

At 33-10, Boston has the best record in the Eastern Conference halfway through its season. The team has struggled with injuries, including forward Gordon Hayward’s fractured left ankle in the season opener, but the young group has proven themselves time and time again.

“I think we could be as good as we want to be,” Brown said. “But the more we let people construct our mindset, and start saying two years from now, is the moment we lose.”

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Hamar,Norway 16/Feb 1994-Tonya Harding is passed by Nancy Kerrigan during their first practice session.
Movies
Dan Shaughnessy asked Nancy Kerrigan about ‘I, Tonya.’ Here’s what she said. January 11, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Boston Celtics
After flying across the ocean, does Kyrie Irving still think the Earth is flat? January 11, 2018 | 2:34 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Boston Red Sox
How Jay Bruce’s contract could affect the Red Sox pursuit of J.D. Martinez January 11, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Boston Marathon
Six previous champs among elite field for 2018 Boston Marathon January 11, 2018 | 11:43 AM
Robert Kraft Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
What Patriots reporters are saying following ESPN's report on the team's internal conflict January 11, 2018 | 11:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski is tackled by Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
New England Patriots
Steelers safety guarantees win over Patriots in possible AFC Championship matchup January 11, 2018 | 8:38 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during a Dec. 31, 2017 game against the Jets.
New England Patriots
There are no more absolutes for Bill Belichick and the Patriots January 11, 2018 | 7:04 AM
New England Patriots
Dick LeBeau, Bill Belichick meet in rare playoff battle January 10, 2018 | 8:20 PM
The New York Yankees logo.
MLB
Yankees announce details of extended netting at stadium January 10, 2018 | 8:11 PM
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, left, signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
New England Patriots
Duron Harmon explains Marcus Mariota's unique skill January 10, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Maggie Nichols, of the United States, competes on the balance beam during the 2016 AT&T American Cup gymnastics competition, Saturday, March 5, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Sports News
Maggie Nichols says she was first to report Dr. Larry Nassar to USA Gymnastics January 10, 2018 | 6:34 PM
DeMarco Murray Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots
DeMarco Murray will not play against Patriots January 10, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Houston, TX - 10/05/2017 - (9tth inning) Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and teammates head for the locker room after falling to the Astros. The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 06Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.3.3942722192.
MLB
Andrew Benintendi's agent fired by agency after allegedly filming clients in shower January 10, 2018 | 5:20 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand named to 2018 NHL All-Star team January 10, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving says playing at the O2 Arena checks an item off his bucket list January 10, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Ryan Shazier
NFL
Injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attends practice January 10, 2018 | 2:46 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward’s rehab is on schedule, not ahead of it January 10, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian
Tennis
Serena Williams says she had health scare after baby's birth January 10, 2018 | 1:47 PM
Danny Ainge in Spain in 1988.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge proudly wore the nickname 'El Terrible' in a past Celtics trip abroad January 10, 2018 | 1:12 PM
Tom Brady stops to talk with Donald Trump on the field prior to the Patriots-Titans playoff game in Jan. 2004.
New England Patriots
The last Patriots-Titans playoff game included a Trump cameo and record cold January 10, 2018 | 12:11 PM
Gillette Stadium field crew foreman Joshua Bergeron, of Providence, R.I., applies paint to an NFL football AFC championship divisional round logo.
New England Patriots
How to watch, stream, and listen to the Patriots-Titans playoff game January 10, 2018 | 12:00 PM
New England Patriots
'All signs pointing' to Giants hiring Patricia as head coach, report says January 10, 2018 | 11:18 AM
New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins runs after making an interception against the Broncos in Oct.
New England Patriots
Giants' Landon Collins doesn't want Bill Belichick as his coach January 10, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Titans safety Kevin Byard celebrates after making a tackle in the wildcard round of the playoffs.
New England Patriots
Titans safety says he aims to make Tom Brady 'look like Blake Bortles' January 10, 2018 | 6:41 AM
Boston Red Sox
Senate committee approves subsidies for PawSox stadium January 10, 2018 | 2:27 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) celebrates a 5-0 shutout against the Ottawa Senators with teammates David Pastrnak (88), Torey Krug (47) and Kevan Miller (86) after an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Chad Finn: The Bruins are back, in case you haven’t noticed January 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
UFC 218
Boxing
UFC 220 at TD Garden features two title fights January 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
FILE -- In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) congratulates quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after Mariota scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo. Lewan said Mariota has made big plays two weeks in a row to fire up the Titans, including a stiff-arm while running to a big first down to clinch Tennessee's playoff berth in the regular-season finale. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
NFL
Titans confident with Marcus Mariota doing bit of everything January 9, 2018 | 8:56 PM
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talks with head coach Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Gronk: Belichick knows to how help Pats 'ignore the noise' January 9, 2018 | 6:54 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who will be the Red Sox' cleanup hitter this season? January 9, 2018 | 4:16 PM