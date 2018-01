Jayson Tatum with his son —Instagram

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum introduced his newborn son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., via Instagram late Friday night.

The 19-year-old shared two photos of the infant, with the caption: “God’s greatest gift to me! Daddy loves you more than anything in the world man! Truly a blessing.”

Tatum did not reveal the baby’s exact birthdate, nor did he identify the baby’s mother.