Ray Allen nailed a 122-yard golf shot, celebrated with John Daly

Over the course of the 18 seasons he spent in the NBA, Ray Allen grew accustomed to hitting clutch shots. Given his performance at a recent golf tournament, it’s clear the former Celtic champion hasn’t lost that ability, even across sports.

Allen was paired with John Daly at the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Florida. And 122 yards away from the hole, Allen chipped in:

Ray Allen for three: BANG! 🏀@PGA_JohnDaly with the courtside seats 👀🎟️ pic.twitter.com/55nqhpvM8j — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 12, 2018