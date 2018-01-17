Morning sports update: Rajon Rondo questioned the necessity of Isaiah Thomas’s tribute video

Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas during the 2017 NBA playoffs.
Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas during the 2017 NBA playoffs. –The Associated Press
By
8:39 AM

The Celtics fell in overtime to the Pelicans on Tuesday night, 116-113. Anthony Davis led the way for New Orleans, with 45 points and 16 rebounds.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

Rajon Rondo isn’t impressed with Isaiah Thomas’ Celtics legacy:

Colts’ Ballard has repaired damage in relationship with Patriots: After the controversy of Deflategate, one of the undeniable ramifications was a break in relations between the Patriots and the team that had initially accused them of deflating footballs. Yet in the last year, a new Colts regime has bridged that which once appeared unbridgeable.

Advertisement

Having completed multiple trades with the Patriots and reportedly being on the verge of hiring New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has mended the two franchises’ relationship. (ESPN)

Celtics great Jo Jo White dies at 71:

Isaiah Thomas has agreed to pass on his tribute video during Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement:

Daily highlight: Despite the loss, Celtics fans can still enjoy Jayson Tatum crossing up Jrue Holliday:

TOPICS: Boston Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Tom Coughlin
New England Patriots
In a Patriots playoff run desperate for intrigue, here's grasping at Tom Coughlin January 17, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics
Davis scores 45, Pelicans beat Celtics 116-113 in OT January 16, 2018 | 10:31 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas has agreed to pass on his tribute video January 16, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Boston, MA -1/20/1972: Jo Jo White, one of four semi-finalists poses for a portrait in Boston, Jan. 20, 1972. (Dan Goshtigian/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 170712_ON_004
Boston Celtics
Celtics great Jo Jo White dies at 71 January 16, 2018 | 8:20 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about his experience during Annapolis High School integration January 16, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Tom Brady Gisele Super Bowl
New England Patriots
Tom Brady sheds light on the challenges of juggling family and football January 16, 2018 | 3:44 PM
Leonard Fournette
NFL
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette not hurt in car accident January 16, 2018 | 3:40 PM
Kyrie Irving LeBron James
Sports Q
Will the Celtics advance deeper into the playoffs than the Cavaliers? January 16, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Jerry Remy
Boston Red Sox
Jerry Remy shared an update on his cancer treatment January 16, 2018 | 12:47 PM
Barbara Stevens
College Sports
Bentley's women's basketball coach on cusp of 1,000 wins January 16, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
'The game’s going to be decided by who plays the best, not who hypes the best' January 16, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Doug Marrone
NFL
Jags 'threw a tantrum' when OL coach started making changes January 16, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
Chad Finn: AFC challengers come and go, but Patriots go on and on January 16, 2018 | 12:33 PM
Biles and Aly Raisman hug at the end of the women's individual all-around final.
Olympics
Aly Raisman shows support for Simone Biles after latest report of abuse January 16, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Houston Texans coach Mike Vrabel training camp in 2015.
New England Patriots
Another former Patriot could get Titans coaching job January 16, 2018 | 9:02 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Will the Lakers' draft pick end Marcus Smart's time in Boston? January 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Jawun Evans Chris Paul
NBA
Bad blood between Rockets, Clippers carries over after game January 16, 2018 | 4:03 AM
Larry Nassar
National News
USA Gymnastics doctor to face dozens of his victims January 16, 2018 | 1:00 AM
New England Patriots
Colts reportedly closing in on deal to hire Josh McDaniels January 15, 2018 | 9:25 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) grapples with Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Bruins
5 takeaways from the Bruins' OT loss to Stars January 15, 2018 | 7:59 PM
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin lines up his game-winning goal in front of Boston Bruins center Ryan Spooner (51) during the overtime period at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Here's what Tyler Seguin said about his spectacular game-winner against the Bruins January 15, 2018 | 7:47 PM
Duron Harmon New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots won't bite on Jalen Ramsey's trash talk January 15, 2018 | 6:10 PM
Addison Reed Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Reliever Addison Reed, Twins finalize $16.75M, 2-year deal January 15, 2018 | 6:08 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, United States gymnast Simone Biles displays her gold medal for floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a statement via Twitter on Monday, Jan. 15, 2017, Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Olympics
Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor January 15, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Gillette Stadium
New England Patriots
Wheelchair found after disappearing during Patriots' playoff win January 15, 2018 | 4:05 PM
Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars
Boston Bruins
Tyler Seguin scores in OT to lead Stars to 3-2 win over Bruins January 15, 2018 | 4:04 PM
Danica Patrick Aaron Rodgers
NFL
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers are dating January 15, 2018 | 2:54 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
5 things we learned from J.J. Redick's conversation with Kyrie Irving January 15, 2018 | 1:43 PM
Lebron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
LeBron James reflects on MLK's legacy, criticizes Trump on holiday January 15, 2018 | 12:37 PM
David DeCastro of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018.
New England Patriots
David DeCastro decries Steelers' 'stupid' obsession with Patriots January 15, 2018 | 12:34 PM