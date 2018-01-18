Morning sports update: Jalen Rose called Paul Pierce ‘petty’ over Isaiah Thomas comments

Paul Pierce during his Celtics career.
Paul Pierce during his Celtics career. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File
The Bruins defeated the Canadiens by a 4-1 final in Claude Julien’s return to TD Garden.

Here’s more about that, and a few other stories from around New England sports:

Jalen Rose called Paul Pierce “petty” to his face in regards to Isaiah Thomas:

Another former Patriot is reportedly getting a new job:

Watch the video tribute the Bruins gave Claude Julien: After the Bruins-Canadiens game started on Wednesday night, the TD Garden crowd greeted a video tribute to former coach Claude Julien with a standing ovation. (Boston.com)

Drew Bledsoe says Washington State QB, who died in apparent suicide, was ‘a great friend and mentor to my son’: Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe posted his thoughts on Instagram about a Washington State football player who recently committed suicide. In the message, Bledsoe called for a more open conversation about mental health. (Boston Globe)

The reemergence of Ricky Jean Francois: Signed, cut, and re-signed in a monthlong period in the fall, Patriots defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois has moved into a central role in the New England defense. His presence has become more important with the injury of Alan Branch. (NESN)

Did the Lakers lose? Yes, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-90. The Lakers are now 15-29.

Daily highlight: Brazilian forward Neymar scored four goals in an 8-0 PSG win on Wednesday in France’s Ligue 1. His third was superb:

