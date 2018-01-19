Jaylen Brown will be rooting for a particular Jaguar to intercept Tom Brady

Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics NBA London
Jaylen Brown competes for the ball against Jerryd Bayless of the Philadelphia 76ers at the O2 Arena in London. –WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By
9:48 AM

Jaylen Brown will “absolutely” be watching Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game, but the Celtics guard said his allegiances lie with the away team.

“Good luck to the Patriots, but I hope my cousin picks off [Tom] Brady three times and takes it to the house,” he told reporters after Boston’s 89-80 loss to Philadelphia Thursday night.

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, Brown’s cousin, has a team-high six interceptions on the season. The 27-year-old has played a vital role in Jacksonville’s secondary and was not only named to his first Pro Bowl but also received All-Pro second team honors this year.

Advertisement

The Celtics host the Magic at 1 p.m. Sunday, while the Patriots host the Jaguars at 3:05 p.m. Brown won’t be able to make it to Gillette Stadium, but he said fans can expect him to arrive at the TD Garden in his Bouye jersey.

Just last week, New England hosted Celtics center Daniel Theis for its divisional-round playoff game against the Titans.

During the Celtics’ Thursday night game against the 76ers, two other players expressed interest in the Patriots as well. In a pre-recorded segment about their Boston bucket lists, Jayson Tatum said he wanted to “meet Tom Brady,” while Aron Baynes said he’d like to go to a Patriots game.

