Gordon Hayward is apparently back on his feet and hitting three-pointers

Sure, Gordon Hayward got pretty good shooting from that chair.

But Celtics fans will likely be more pleased to see that Hayward was back in the gym and hitting shots from his feet as New England celebrated the Patriots’ AFC Championship win Sunday night.

A video posted by Hayward’s wife, Robyn, showed the injured Celtics forward making four consecutive three-pointers:

Still can’t beat me… 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on Jan 21, 2018 at 7:12pm PST

In the video, Hayward didn’t get much lift on his shot — if any. But then again neither does Al Horford.