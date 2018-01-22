Gordon Hayward is apparently back on his feet and hitting three-pointers
Sunday night was filled with good news for New England sports fans.
Sure, Gordon Hayward got pretty good shooting from that chair.
But Celtics fans will likely be more pleased to see that Hayward was back in the gym and hitting shots from his feet as New England celebrated the Patriots’ AFC Championship win Sunday night.
A video posted by Hayward’s wife, Robyn, showed the injured Celtics forward making four consecutive three-pointers:
In the video, Hayward didn’t get much lift on his shot — if any. But then again neither does Al Horford.
