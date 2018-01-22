Gordon Hayward is apparently back on his feet and hitting three-pointers

Sunday night was filled with good news for New England sports fans.

Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Gordon Hayward greets the crowd before the start of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
By
6:49 PM

Sure, Gordon Hayward got pretty good shooting from that chair.

But Celtics fans will likely be more pleased to see that Hayward was back in the gym and hitting shots from his feet as New England celebrated the Patriots’ AFC Championship win Sunday night.

A video posted by Hayward’s wife, Robyn, showed the injured Celtics forward making four consecutive three-pointers:

Still can’t beat me… 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Robyn Hayward (@robynmhayward) on

In the video, Hayward didn’t get much lift on his shot — if any. But then again neither does Al Horford.

TOPICS: Celtics
