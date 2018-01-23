Morning sports update: Cavs reportedly called out Kevin Love in dramatic team meeting

The Celtics begin a West Coast trip amid a losing streak, while the Bruins face the Devils on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Patriots now head into the two week buildup to Super Bowl LII.

Here’s a look at a few stories from around the world of sports:

Kevin Love was at the center of a dramatic Cavaliers team meeting: As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers held a team meeting on Monday in which Kevin Love was called out for leaving a weekend game against the Thunder with an illness. Both Cavs coach Ty Lue and general manager Koby Altman were present. (ESPN)

A Philadelphia shop banned Boston cream doughnuts ‘until the Eagles win the Super Bowl’: The Super Bowl LII rivalry is already off and running. The specialized doughnut with Boston in its name has been banned from Dottie’s Donuts in Philadelphia.

“We stand strongly by the statement we made earlier today,” said co-owner Jeff Poleon in an interview with Boston.com. “No more Boston creams until the Eagles win.” (Boston.com)

Breaking down the key plays from the Patriots’ AFC Championship comeback: Ben Volin of the Boston Globe took a look at a few of the most important moments from the 24-20 New England comeback over Jacksonville on Sunday. (Boston Globe)

Bill Belichick’s nickname with the 1980s Giants was exactly what Patriots fans would expect: When he was a defensive assistant with the Giants under Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick was eventually given a particular nickname by both coaches and players. Even decades later, it will make sense to fans who hear about it in the upcoming ESPN “30 for 30: The Two Bills.” (NESN)

As @ZackCoxNESN just mentioned, here's Bill Belichick with a mustache. I had to rewind it when I first saw it to make sure I really saw what I thought I saw. pic.twitter.com/aqFGdOT6ZT — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 23, 2018

Daily highlight: A spectacular save from Germany’s handball team: