Bill Simmons reacted like most Celtics fans following the loss to the Lakers

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving heads back to the bench after a timeout, trailing the Los Angeles Lakers. –Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By
8:59 AM

In the final seconds of Tuesday night’s Celtics-Lakers game, Marcus Smart missed a potentially game-winning shot at the buzzer.

“It felt good when it left my hands,” Smart told reporters after the game. “I thought it was going in.”

But fans weren’t pleased with the guard’s shot selection, or to put it bluntly, they didn’t want Smart taking the last shot. Boston native Bill Simmons shared his thoughts on Twitter, writing in all-caps, “In case you were wondering I would have rather had Kyrie Irving take the last shot tonight over Marcus Smart.”

Simmons’ reaction was reflective of most of the fanbase’s, as many also took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Advertisement

Despite maintaining the best record in the East, the Celtics are currently riding a four-game losing streak. Boston returns to the Staples Center to play the Clippers Wednesday night, before traveling to Oakland to face the Warriors on Saturday.

