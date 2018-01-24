Bill Simmons reacted like most Celtics fans following the loss to the Lakers

In the final seconds of Tuesday night’s Celtics-Lakers game, Marcus Smart missed a potentially game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Epic Lakers/Celtics game ends with KCP clinking two free throws, Marcus Smart justtttt musses game-winning shot AND WE HAVE CONFETTI 🎉🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/EpWZe1B1x2 — Kyle Kuzwob (@World_Wide_Wob) January 24, 2018

“It felt good when it left my hands,” Smart told reporters after the game. “I thought it was going in.”

But fans weren’t pleased with the guard’s shot selection, or to put it bluntly, they didn’t want Smart taking the last shot. Boston native Bill Simmons shared his thoughts on Twitter, writing in all-caps, “In case you were wondering I would have rather had Kyrie Irving take the last shot tonight over Marcus Smart.”

IN CASE YOU WERE WONDERING I WOULD HAVE RATHER HAD KYRIE IRVING TAKE THE LAST SHOT TONIGHT OVER MARCUS SMART. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 24, 2018

Simmons’ reaction was reflective of most of the fanbase’s, as many also took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

Marcus Smart for three at the buzzer, please never let me see that again in my life 😞 #Celtics — Spose (@spizzyspose) January 24, 2018

Advertisement

When you stay up til 1 AM only to watch Marcus Smart take the last shot pic.twitter.com/g4VCAux1rk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 24, 2018

Kyrie at Marcus Smart locker after that shot pic.twitter.com/f0Lj7fsloL — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) January 24, 2018

Marcus Smart trying to be the hero pic.twitter.com/BlU1ceAQqY — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 24, 2018

“Marcus Smart for the win……..” pic.twitter.com/5WJDNQQRLh — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) January 24, 2018

Despite maintaining the best record in the East, the Celtics are currently riding a four-game losing streak. Boston returns to the Staples Center to play the Clippers Wednesday night, before traveling to Oakland to face the Warriors on Saturday.