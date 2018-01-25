Morning sports update: Marcus Smart has a mysterious hand injury of his own

The Celtics ended a four-game losing streak, beating the Clippers 113-102, while Boston College fell to Syracuse, 81-63.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Marcus Smart suffers a mysterious hand injury involving broken glass: Tom Brady’s hand injury (and subsequent stitches) dominated New England sports news a week ago, and it appears another Boston sports star is suffering from a similarly mysterious affliction.

“Marcus Smart was also out after cutting his hand on broken glass at the team hotel Wednesday and needing stitches,” reported the Associated Press. “The team said it is investigating the incident.”

Here’s when and where the Patriots’ send-off rally will be held: The Patriots will be leaving for Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. The Super Bowl itself kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 4. (Boston.com)

Read Aly Raisman’s ‘thank you’ statement following Larry Nassar’s sentencing: “The six-time Olympic medalist, who gave a victim impact statement during Nassar’s sentencing hearing that was later published in The New York Times, thanked her fellow survivors, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, prosecutors and law enforcement officials, family and friends, the gymnastics community and fans, and members of the media.” (Boston.com)

Celtics say team meeting helped end losing streak: The Celtics snapped their run of four losses in a row on Wednesday night, and it arrived after a team meeting.

“When you’re hitting a lull of losing games, you can tend to go your own direction and try to figure it out on your own,” said Kyrie Irving. “For us, we have great leadership at the top with Brad [Stevens], and he echoes a message to us leaders on the team, and then we go out there and try to maximize that opportunity of getting better every single day. And I think that we did a great job of just putting everything out on the table. And it’s just about being professional and going out there and executing.” (ESPN)

Josh McDaniels will reportedly have another meeting with the Colts:

Josh McDaniels will have his second interview with #Colts owner Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard tomorrow, sources say. Another chance for planning, etc.; deal can’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2018

Daily highlight: Here’s Gordon Hayward on a basketball court, nailing three-pointers: