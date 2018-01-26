Marcus Smart: ‘I’m embarrassed and disappointed in my actions’

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss about two weeks after cutting his right hand hitting a picture frame.

Smart apologized to his teammates, coaches and fans on Twitter on Friday afternoon, saying, ‘‘I feel like I let all y’all down.’’

I want to take this time to express my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, and most of all the amazing Boston Celtics fans. I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my actions. I swiped at and hit a picture frame on the wall. I feel like I let all y'all down — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

I promise I will learn from this situation and come back better than ever. I love y'all and I truly appreciate all the support — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2018

The Celtics said Smart returned to Boston after the injury to his right hand ‘‘from a non-basketball incident’’ before Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Smart says he will learn from it and come back better.

Smart is averaging 10 points and a career-high 4.7 assists this season, his fourth in Boston. He missed a potential winning shot against the Lakers on Tuesday night, then did not play against the Clippers on Wednesday.