Morning sports update: Bill Russell reminds everyone that he didn’t have assistant coaches

The Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

11-time NBA champion Bill Russell gives the NBA on TNT analysts a refresher on his career

. @NBAonTNT Not only did I win multiple championships as player coach, a little know fact I did not have any assistant coaches. — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2018

Charles Barkley takes the Cavaliers to task for a recent team meeting

The Cavaliers held a team meeting last week and reportedly criticized Kevin Love for leaving a game early because he was sick. Barkley wasn’t having it, saying, “To try to blame that guy because y’all stink, that ain’t right and I ain’t having it.” (NESN)

Jim Schwartz’s high school teammate says he’s not suprised to see the ‘fearless’ coach succeeding: Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman played football with the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in high school, and says of Schwartz: “He’d kick your ass and outthink you while doing it.” He describes Schwartz as willing to cross the social or racial divides in the cafeteria, and connects his toughness to the Philadelphia’s formidable defense. (Bleacher Report)

Jimmy Garoppolo will earn more money from Super Bowl LII than Tom Brady: The 49ers quarterback, who was with New England for eight games this season before being traded to San Francisco, will bring home more money after income taxes than the man under center for the Patriots in Minnesota. (Sports Illustrated)

Jaylen Brown freestyles with Brian Scalabrine: Brown and Scalabrine went for a drive and talked about the Celtics building a championship contender and Brown’s style choices, namely birkenstocks. They also teamed up for a freestyle rap. (NBC Sports Boston)

Philly mayor could be forced to put Rocky in a Patriots jersey: The Philadelphia mayor made a Super Bowl 52 bet with the mayor of Brockton. If the Patriots win, Sylvester Stallone on the steps will be clad in New England attire. If the Eagles win, an Eagles jersey will be draped on the statue of Rocky Marciano.

Daily highlight: The Sacremento Kings beat the Miami Heat on a De’Aaron Fox game-winning dunk.