Isaiah Thomas gave a candid answer to a reporter’s question about shot selection

Isaiah Thomas took 19.4 shots per game last season for the Celtics, making 46.3 percent of them on his way to leading the team in scoring with 28.9 points per game.

So when a reporter told Thomas Saturday that other unnamed people in the Cavaliers locker room (Thomas was traded to Cleveland in the offseason) were questioning his shot selection, Thomas was quick to answer.

“I mean if they’re worried about my shot selection they must not have seen me play the last few years,” said Thomas. “That’s all I can say about that. If somebody’s worried about that, what did you trade me here for? To not shoot? To not find my rhythm?”

the whole Isaiah Thomas presser today is, uh, something, but particularly this exchange with Jason Lloyd pic.twitter.com/rEqwSJEi1l — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) January 27, 2018

Thomas asked the reporter to reveal who in the locker room had mentioned his shot selection, but he declined. In nine games with Cleveland this season since returning from injury Thomas is averaging 15.4 points per game on 13.7 shots and 39 percent shooting.