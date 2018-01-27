Kyrie Irving: Knee surgery report ‘sounds like a HIPAA violation’

A recent report said the Celtics guard used the threat of surgery to force his trade out of Cleveland.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts when no foul is called on the Los Angeles Lakers during a 108-107 Laker win at Staples Center on January 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving reacting to a non-call during the Celtics' loss Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. –Harry How / Getty Images
By
9:58 AM

Kyrie Irving refutes a recent report that he told the Cleveland Cavaliers he would sit out this season to have minor knee surgery if he weren’t traded.

“It’s not true,” Irving told reporters Friday in San Francisco, where the Celtics practiced ahead of Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Related Links

“It’s kind of crazy the amount of things that are still coming out, that are still trying to be relevant,” he said. “I guess that’s part of being in the NBA and all the media scrutiny and everything that goes with it.”

Here’s video of the exchange via MassLive.

Advertisement

Cleveland.com reported Thursday that Irving used the threat of surgery to force his request to be traded. The Celtics guard reportedly still needs the minor procedure as a follow-up to the surgery he had in 2015 to repair his broken left kneecap.

Irving answered no Friday when asked if he ever considered surgery this past summer and, when pressed if he still needed it, suggested the report violated medical privacy laws, even though most professional athletes sign waivers exempting them from such rules.

“Sounds like a HIPAA violation,” he said. “That’s what it sounds like to me.”

Irving repeatedly complained of knee soreness last season, but he hasn’t missed any time this year because of it.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
NFL
A look at some of the important players in Super Bowl 52 January 27, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Caroline Wozniacki
Tennis
Wozniacki beats Halep to win 1st major at Australian Open January 27, 2018 | 7:03 AM
Super Bowl
Minnesota mood: Bummed about Vikings, but Super Bowl ready January 27, 2018 | 3:04 AM
NBA
Injury ends Cousins' season in Pelicans' win over Rockets January 27, 2018 | 1:26 AM
Larry Nassar
National
Remaining members of USA Gymnastics board to resign after Nassar scandal January 26, 2018 | 9:15 PM
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie, center, walks up court during an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Storrs, Conn. The University of Connecticut confirms it is the target of an NCAA investigation into its men's basketball program. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
College Sports
UConn men's basketball under NCAA investigation January 26, 2018 | 8:32 PM
FILE - This Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, file photo shows the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s committee that is exploring the effects of recreational marijuana on the gambling industry is wrestling with how the state’s casinos might deal with the pot business while not running afoul of federal law. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)
Super Bowl
Some massive bets are being placed on the Super Bowl in Vegas January 26, 2018 | 8:26 PM
Olympics
Judge: Not enough evidence to charge ex-US Olympian in Puerto Rico January 26, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Michael Smith, left, and Jemele Hill present the award for outstanding comedy series at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Media
Read Jemele Hill's statement on leaving 'Sportscenter' January 26, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Patriots
Matt Patricia returns to the Super Bowl, likely his last game with the Patriots January 26, 2018 | 5:55 PM
Foxborough-01/26/18 The New England Patriots practiced in the practice bubble at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady catches a short thrown to him. JohnTlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Patriots
Here's the Patriots injury report for Friday January 26, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'I’m embarrassed and disappointed in my actions' January 26, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Even in wins, Pats' margins in recent Super Bowls are thin January 26, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Eric Wood
NFL
Bills center retiring after diagnosed with neck injury January 26, 2018 | 12:26 PM
College Sports
Michigan St athletic director steps down in Nassar fallout January 26, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Olympics
Behind the scenes at US Ski and Snowboard’s training center January 26, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell reminds everyone that he didn't have assistant coaches January 26, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Travel Super Bowl Minneapolis
Super Bowl
Here are the latest ticket prices for Super Bowl 52 January 26, 2018 | 9:45 AM
In this Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010, file photo, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier, center, is carried onto the field by his players after defeating Florida 36-14.
Patriots
Steve Spurrier is 'proud' of these two former recruits facing off in the Super Bowl January 26, 2018 | 9:31 AM
David Pastrnak congratulates center Danton Heinen on his goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon waits in the crease during the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Senators January 26, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Relive the sounds of the Patriots' AFC Championship win January 26, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Museum of the American Revolution Eagles Gallery
Patriots
Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick Bill Parcells
Patriots
‘The Two Bills’ doesn’t shy away from touchy subjects January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Tim Schaller Boston Gruins
Bruins
Bruins keep rolling, beat Senators for fifth straight win January 25, 2018 | 11:39 PM
Soccer
Boston’s women’s professional soccer team is reportedly folding January 25, 2018 | 10:51 PM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
NBA
LeBron reunites with Kyrie in NBA All-Star draft January 25, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
In a busy year, this Eagles safety raised a fist and checked all the boxes January 25, 2018 | 8:35 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a second quarter touchdown past Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount is in 'enemy mode' despite friendships with former Patriots teammates January 25, 2018 | 8:01 PM
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leaves the game injured against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the 2015 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2015 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving reportedly needs minor knee surgery January 25, 2018 | 7:02 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the turf after Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception 100-yards for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. Jenkins, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Mychal Kendricks and Beau Allen are six key defensive players left from an Eagles team that beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 35-28 in Foxborough in December 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
Beating Patriots, Tom Brady 2 years ago gives Eagles confidence January 25, 2018 | 6:20 PM