Jaylen Brown appeared slighted after not being picked as John Wall’s All-Star replacement

It looks like Jaylen Brown had his hopes up for a minute.

Following the news Tuesday that John Wall would miss two months due to knee surgery, an All-Star roster spot opened up. And some, such as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, thought Brown would be a deserving replacement.

Draymond Green tells ESPN he believes Boston guard Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star. With John Wall out, Adam Silver must select injury replacement. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2018

The second-year Celtics guard would have been considered a long-shot selection, especially considering that (unlike his rookie teammate Jayson Tatum) he didn’t place in the top 10 at his position in the final All-Star voting tally. Brown finished 12th in the final All-Star guard voting results, behind the likes of Kemba Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Dwyane Wade, and even former teammate Isaiah Thomas.

However, Green’s endorsement appeared to pique Brown’s interest.

According to NBA rules, when a All-Star is injured, the NBA commissioner picks his replacement. Would Adam Silver surprise everyone and select Brown, giving the Celtics a third player, along with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, in the Feb. 18 game?

Short answer: No.

Silver instead selected Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond. According to the NBA, among his Eastern Conference snubs, Drummond received the most voting points from NBA head coaches, who elect All-Star reserves.

Brown reacted to his non-selection accordingly.

🤔🤔🤔 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2018

While both Brown and Drummond are averaging a similar amount of points per game (14.1 and 14.7, respectively), the Pistons centers has him beat when it comes to rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, and even free throw percentage.

But just because Brown didn’t make the All-Star team doesn’t mean his improved second season isn’t worthy of some praise. Plus he did make a pretty big shot Monday.