Jaylen Brown appeared slighted after not being picked as John Wall’s All-Star replacement

An All-Star snub story, in two tweets.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is congratulated after hitting a three-point basket to seal the win over the Denver Nuggets late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Denver. The Celtics won 111-110. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jaylen Brown is congratulated after hitting a three-point shot to seal the Celtics win Monday over the Denver Nuggets. –David Zalubowski / The Boston Globe
By
January 30, 2018

It looks like Jaylen Brown had his hopes up for a minute.

Following the news Tuesday that John Wall would miss two months due to knee surgery, an All-Star roster spot opened up. And some, such as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, thought Brown would be a deserving replacement.

The second-year Celtics guard would have been considered a long-shot selection, especially considering that (unlike his rookie teammate Jayson Tatum) he didn’t place in the top 10 at his position in the final All-Star voting tally. Brown finished 12th in the final All-Star guard voting results, behind the likes of Kemba Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Dwyane Wade, and even former teammate Isaiah Thomas.

Advertisement

However, Green’s endorsement appeared to pique Brown’s interest.

According to NBA rules, when a All-Star is injured, the NBA commissioner picks his replacement. Would Adam Silver surprise everyone and select Brown, giving the Celtics a third player, along with Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, in the Feb. 18 game?

Short answer: No.

Silver instead selected Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond. According to the NBA, among his Eastern Conference snubs, Drummond received the most voting points from NBA head coaches, who elect All-Star reserves.

Brown reacted to his non-selection accordingly.

While both Brown and Drummond are averaging a similar amount of points per game (14.1 and 14.7, respectively), the Pistons centers has him beat when it comes to rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, and even free throw percentage.

—basketball-reference.com

But just because Brown didn’t make the All-Star team doesn’t mean his improved second season isn’t worthy of some praise. Plus he did make a pretty big shot Monday.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Dion Lewis New England Patriots
Patriots
Trio of former Eagles has shined with the Patriots January 30, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Red Sox argue 1st arbitration case of year January 30, 2018 | 4:57 PM
NFL
Crisco out, new weapon in to stop pole-climbing Eagles fans January 30, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
The Eagles crushed Vikings fans’ hopes. Now they’re crashing their Super Bowl party. January 30, 2018 | 3:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wears a glove on his injured right hand as he answers questions during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
Watch: Bill Belichick, Tom Brady hold Tuesday press conferences January 30, 2018 | 2:44 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady tells the story of his first, and last, taste of chewing tobacco January 30, 2018 | 2:35 PM
Tom Brady Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady roasted Julian Edelman for his ESPN 'Body Issue' photos January 30, 2018 | 2:26 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady and Patriots inspire 'awe' across the NFL January 30, 2018 | 2:25 PM
NBA
Wizards All-Star guard John Wall to have left knee surgery January 30, 2018 | 1:39 PM
52-ingredient sandwich
Patriots
Super Bowl 52 has Super sandwich with 52 ingredients January 30, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Tom vs. Time Tom Brady
Patriots
Watch the third episode of Tom Brady’s ‘Tom vs. Time’ January 30, 2018 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
How to watch, stream, and listen to Super Bowl LII January 30, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora leading Red Sox’ relief effort to Puerto Rico January 30, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Tom Brady Robert Kraft Patriots
Patriots
Robert Kraft defended Brady's daughter after WEEI host's insult January 30, 2018 | 9:15 AM
Steve Spagnuolo on the Giants sideline in Dec. 2017.
Patriots
Steve Spagnuolo says Patriots had Eagles' signals in Super Bowl 39 January 30, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Mystery bettor has wagered $1 million on Eagles to win outright January 30, 2018 | 8:03 AM
Joseph Thuney New England Patriots
Patriots
Watch a Patriots lineman solve a Rubik's Cube in less than 90 seconds January 30, 2018 | 7:29 AM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick made a thoughtful observation about the third sport he played in college January 30, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Chris Long Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
Chris Long made a ridiculous bet on the result of Super Bowl LII January 30, 2018 | 7:25 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
James Harrison was dishing out one-liners on Super Bowl LII Opening Night January 30, 2018 | 7:23 AM
Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl
Patriots
Mark Wahlberg says he would be 'fine' if the Eagles win the Super Bowl January 30, 2018 | 7:20 AM
Patriots
Patriots
Super Bowl may only be the opening act for Boston's possible grand slam January 30, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, left, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 27 points as Celtics edge Nuggets 111-110 January 30, 2018 | 12:06 AM
Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, left, looks to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
NBA
Clippers, Pistons reportedly finalizing deal involving Blake Griffin, Avery Bradley January 29, 2018 | 11:46 PM
In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship.
Patriots
Tom Brady says these 4 things will make Bill Belichick laugh January 29, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
A young reporter asked Tom Brady, 'Who is the most inspiring woman in your life?' January 29, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Tom Brady at Super Bowl LII Opening Night.
Patriots
Tom Brady said he hopes WEEI host doesn't get fired January 29, 2018 | 9:29 PM
New England Patriots' Tom Brady answers questions during NFL football Super Bowl 52 Opening Night Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Patriots
WEEI releases statement on host's remark January 29, 2018 | 9:12 PM
Scott Zolak
Patriots
‘The Zo’ Relishes Being the Belichick Whisperer January 29, 2018 | 9:01 PM
Boston, MA 1-29-18: The Bruins held a press conference this afternoon at Warrior Arena with defenseman Charlie McAvoy, (smiling after passing some teammates in the hallway while walking into the room), general manager Don Sweeney, (backround far left) and Dr. David Finn, (backround center) to discuss McCoy's heart ailment. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy discussed the 'relief' he felt after his heart diagnosis January 29, 2018 | 4:36 PM