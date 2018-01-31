Watch Jaylen Brown put Kristaps Porzingis on a poster

Boston, MA 1-31-18: The Celtics Jaylen Brown brough the crowd (as well as his teammates) out of their seats as he slammed home two points with a high jump over the defense of the Knicks seven foot one forward Kristaps Porzingis that put Boston ahead 37-31 in the second quarter. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
–Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
January 31, 2018

Jaylen Brown might not be an All-Star, but this dunk certainly deserves some accolades.

The 21-year-old Celtic slammed home the ball on 7-foot-3 Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of Wednesday’s game in Boston.

“POSTER ALERT,” the Celtics tweeted with a photo of the dunk.

The slam even brought Brown’s teammates out of their seats on the bench.

—Jim Davis / The Boston Globe

TOPICS: Celtics NBA
