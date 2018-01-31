Watch Jaylen Brown put Kristaps Porzingis on a poster
Jaylen Brown might not be an All-Star, but this dunk certainly deserves some accolades.
The 21-year-old Celtic slammed home the ball on 7-foot-3 Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of Wednesday’s game in Boston.
Jaylen Brown with the SLAM pic.twitter.com/yEZBqlZJfq
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 1, 2018
“POSTER ALERT,” the Celtics tweeted with a photo of the dunk.
🚨 POSTER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/M3vpU9EVfg
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 1, 2018
The slam even brought Brown’s teammates out of their seats on the bench.
