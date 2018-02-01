Morning sports update: After reported buyout, Greg Monroe could join Celtics

The Celtics soundly defeated the Knicks on Wednesday night, 103-73. And the Patriots practiced in Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII, with Rob Gronkowski limited in his return from a concussion.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Suns reportedly agree to buyout with Greg Monroe, Celtics might be interested: The Phoenix Suns will reportedly place center Greg Monroe on waivers Thursday, meaning that he will become a free agent after 48 hours as part of the NBA’s buyout procedure if he goes unclaimed.

The Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, are joined by the New Orleans Pelicans as potential suitors. (ESPN)

A message from Tom Brady to U.S. troops around the world:

AFN caught up w/@NFL @Patriots QB Tom Brady who took a moment to send a shout out to the men & women serving in the 🇺🇸U.S. Military – especially those stationed/deployed OVERSEAS who will be watching the @SuperBowl on @AFNtelevision📺#SB52AFN@USArmy @USNavy @usairforce @USMC pic.twitter.com/IWoq9BzRc8 — AFN Broadcasting (@AFNtelevision) January 31, 2018

Tom Brady told the stories behind two past dog bites: Spanning several decades, it turns out that Tom Brady has a pair of dog bite stories in his past. He talked about both of them during the Patriots’ media availability on Wednesday. (Boston.com)

Bill Belichick, builder of football champions, develops an island compound: Bill Belichick’s compound on Nantucket was profiled by the Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler:

Belichick has made tens of millions of dollars as a master of his profession, but he has long remained a man of relatively simple wants. Chief among them has been developing a compound of cedar-shingled homes for his family and friends in Siasconset, a 17th-century fishing village on the historic island’s eastern shore that islanders call Sconset.

LeBron James would reportedly listen to an offer from the Warriors: Expected to decline the contract option he has following the season with the Cavaliers, LeBron James could sit down with the Warriors if Golden State can create cap space for another max salary. (ESPN)

Did the Lakers lose? Yes, falling to the Magic by a 127-105 final. Los Angeles is now 19-31.

Daily highlight: What else could it be but the Jaylen Brown dunk that put Kristaps Porzingis on a poster: