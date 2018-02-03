Kyrie Irving says Kobe Bryant taught him ‘you can stand out’

Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving shoots against Utah Jazz's Ekpe Udoh during the fourth quarter of an NBA game in Boston. –The Associated Press
By
February 3, 2018

Kyrie Irving studied Kobe Bryant’s footwork and fadeaways on YouTube growing up, adding the moves to his own repertoire. Irving also watched how the Lakers star demanded trades and seized control of his own NBA destiny. Then Irving put those moves into practice, too.

The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps detailed how Irving reached out to Bryant for guidance when his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers was in jeopardy. Irving called Bryant after he was told he was going to be traded to the Phoenix Suns following last year’s NBA finals.

“He was one of the guys that I reached out to,” Irving said. “Not necessarily to gauge his thoughts on the decision, or to give me the okay, but it was for some clarity and also what the next steps going forward [would be].

Advertisement

Irving knew that Bryant had dealt with a similar situation with the Lakers in 2005-06, “so I had to ask him, and gauge him about that. But after the fact, after everything happened, he was just super proud, and super happy.”

Irving also reached out to Bryant after dealing with tendonitis in 2015 during the Eastern Conference semifinals. The pair talked for about 30 minutes, and Irving told Cleveland.com at the time, “I was in a terrible mental space knowing I couldn’t be as effective as I wanted to be. He was the first person I called and we’ve had a great dialogue over the last few years so it’s been great.”

The Duke alum played against Bryant as a member of the select team in 2012, preparing Team USA for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The 20-year-old Irving challenged the aging vet to a one-on-one game, but Bryant didn’t take him up on the offer.

Irving, of course, did not end up in Phoenix. The point guard departed Cleveland for Boston after meeting with the Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman to demand a trade. After Irving made it clear he wanted out, Cleveland sent him to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and the Brooklyn Nets’ first round pick.

Advertisement

The tough negotiating strategy was reminiscent of the teammate he was trying to leave, LeBron James, and the man he’d studied as child.

“Despite what was going on from the outside influences and what everyone else felt was best for him, [Bryant] always did what was best for his career for himself,” Irving said. “He figured it out. At times throughout a professional career you’re going to be tested, and there are times where you’re going try to appease the media, you try to appease your teammates, you try to appease the coaching staff, whoever, whatever situation you are in, you try to kind of blend in.”

Anyone who’s watched Kobe or Kyrie hold the ball with the game on the line knows neither player shied away from the spotlight.

“The best thing I learned from him is you don’t necessarily have to blend in,” Irving said. “You can stand out.”

Irving also talked about becoming a mentor for the younger Celtics in the hopes that Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum can follow in his championship footsteps like he stepped into Bryant’s.

“I don’t want to get in the way. I just want to aid them. That’s it,” Irving said. “I’ve had some unbelievable experiences in my seven years in the league, and I know it’s going to continue, God willing, and I just try to do what’s best for our team and to integrate myself with these guys because they’re awesome.”

Advertisement

“They’ve watched from the outside, and watched me go to the Finals and be in certain things and accolades, and I want the same for them.”

TOPICS: Celtics
