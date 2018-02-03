The Celtics are reportedly still pursuing Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans

The Greg Monroe signing did not necessarily signal the end of Danny Ainge’s deadline dealing.

Per the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, the Celtics general manager is still pursuing Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Both the Memphis Grizzlies’ Evans and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Williams are in the final year of their contracts. Evans is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, and the Grizzlies are reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick for the 28-year-old.

Williams is averaging 23.5 points per game off the bench for the Clippers, who have already proven to be sellers this year after sending Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

“The key in each of these cases is how much will be required to make a deal,” Bulpett writes. “The Celts are said to be willing to part with assets, but Ainge seems to be again holding the line on what he believes is proper value.”

The Celtics are looking to add scoring off the bench, but reportedly do not want to pursue a wing that would impede the growth of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Phoenix Suns center Greg Monroe will sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Celtics. The Celtics have $3.4 million left over from their disabled player exception, which gives them flexibility on the trade market. If Gordon Hayward comes back this year, the Celtics would not face a penalty but the team would have to clear a roster spot.

The Celtics are currently first in the Eastern Conference with a 38-15 record. Boston faces the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday at 12 p.m.