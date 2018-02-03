The Celtics are reportedly still pursuing Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans

Danny Ainge
Boston Celtics general manager and President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge sits courtside. –Winslow Townson / AP
By
5:49 PM

The Greg Monroe signing did not necessarily signal the end of Danny Ainge’s deadline dealing.

Per the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, the Celtics general manager is still pursuing Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Both the Memphis Grizzlies’ Evans and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Williams are in the final year of their contracts. Evans is averaging 19.5 points per game this season, and the Grizzlies are reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick for the 28-year-old.

Williams is averaging 23.5 points per game off the bench for the Clippers, who have already proven to be sellers this year after sending Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Advertisement

“The key in each of these cases is how much will be required to make a deal,” Bulpett writes. “The Celts are said to be willing to part with assets, but Ainge seems to be again holding the line on what he believes is proper value.”

The Celtics are looking to add scoring off the bench, but reportedly do not want to pursue a wing that would impede the growth of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Phoenix Suns center Greg Monroe will sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Celtics. The Celtics have $3.4 million left over from their disabled player exception, which gives them flexibility on the trade market. If Gordon Hayward comes back this year, the Celtics would not face a penalty but the team would have to clear a roster spot.

The Celtics are currently first in the Eastern Conference with a 38-15 record. Boston faces the Portland Trailblazers on Sunday at 12 p.m.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady
Super Bowl
The greatest Super Bowl plays you don't remember February 3, 2018 | 2:43 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LII
Patriots
The Brady family's annual Super Bowl photos are back February 3, 2018 | 2:07 PM
Roger S. Goodell
Super Bowl
Here’s what we know about the Super Bowl LII officiating crew February 3, 2018 | 1:37 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady: Public opinion 'bothered me a lot more a long time ago' February 3, 2018 | 12:22 PM
Tom Savage
Super Bowl
Despite the NFL’s problems, fans can’t look away February 3, 2018 | 12:13 PM
Dom Capers addresses the media at Ericsson Stadium, Dec. 28, 1998, after it was announced that he had been fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Patriots
Who the Patriots almost hired instead of Bill Belichick February 3, 2018 | 11:29 AM
Tom Brady
Super Bowl
Super Bowl trophy forged in New England February 3, 2018 | 11:13 AM
Olivia Culpo at the AFC Championship.
Patriots
'The Patriots have always been a huge part of my family since I was young' February 3, 2018 | 9:47 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are spotted for the first time together in months. The famous couple looked very much in love as they snuggle up at a Boston park while watching a hockey game. The 39 year old American footballer who is currently seeking his fourth Super Bowl championship, kept a tight squeeze on his wife while wearing a fur trimmed Canada Goose parka and a black cap. The retired supermodel, 36, kept warm in a green jacket and a chunky wool knit cap and scarf.
Patriots
Episode 5 of 'Tom vs. Time' explores retirement talk and football's spiritual elements February 3, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl
The Eagle Way is similar to the Patriot Way: No egos February 3, 2018 | 2:34 AM
Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) is congratulated by teammate Al Horford as he leaves the NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks late in the second half Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Terry Rozier powers Celtics past Hawks, 119-110 February 2, 2018 | 11:16 PM
EdjAnalytics
Super Bowl
The Eagles like to follow the numbers February 2, 2018 | 8:47 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Mass. Opponents tend to freak out against Brady and Belichick just when they’re about to conquer the New England Patriots’ dynastic duo. The Philadelphia Eagles swear they won’t fall into that trap if they have the chance in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Super Bowl
Here's the case for the Patriots winning Super Bowl LII February 2, 2018 | 8:40 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery celebrates his touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Super Bowl
Here's the case for the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII February 2, 2018 | 8:38 PM
Danton Heinen
Bruins
Forced into action, young Bruins spark the team's rise February 2, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Molly Schuyler eats wings in the final round of WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Schuyler ate 501 wings. Schuyler gnawed her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes to win her third Wing Bowl in Philadelphia. Wing Bowl is usually Philadelphia's substitute for the Eagles going to the Super Bowl. But Friday's competition was an unusual two-fer. It was also a rally for the Eagles on the eve of their third Super Bowl appearance. (Tim Hawk/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Food
Molly Schuyler downs record 501 wings to win Wing Bowl February 2, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Chris Long is interviewed during NFL football Super Bowl 52 Opening Night Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at the Xcel Center in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Super Bowl
What the Eagles are saying about the Patriots February 2, 2018 | 6:35 PM
An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LII football game.
Super Bowl
20 Patriots and Eagles players to follow on social media before Super Bowl LII February 2, 2018 | 6:33 PM
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Stephen A. Smith attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)
Super Bowl
Here are 37 Super Bowl LII score predictions from ESPN commentators February 2, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Malcolm Butler
Sports Q
Who will be the sleeper hero of Super Bowl LII? February 2, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl
Here's what Philadelphia sports radio sounded like this week February 2, 2018 | 4:23 PM
Patriots
Satirical ClickHole site takes on Tom Brady’s strict diet February 2, 2018 | 3:09 PM
Super Bowl
Super Bowl 52 might come down to Gronk or Ertz February 2, 2018 | 1:54 PM
NBA
LeBron James dismisses story linking him to Warriors as 'nonsense' February 2, 2018 | 1:48 PM
Greg Monroe
Celtics
Greg Monroe to sign with Celtics February 2, 2018 | 1:13 PM
Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots
Super Bowl
Chad Finn: When they finally kick it off in the Super Bowl, expect a thriller February 2, 2018 | 11:20 AM
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, left, head coach Bill Belichick, and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, right, celebrate after the Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005.
Patriots
Comparing the last Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl with the rematch February 2, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Eagles Patriots Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl
What NFL experts are predicting for Super Bowl LII February 2, 2018 | 10:19 AM
NBA
Cavs' Kevin Love out 2 months with broken hand, avoids surgery February 2, 2018 | 10:00 AM
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shakes hands with referee Walt Coleman #65 as he warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Patriots
Why opposing fans and players think NFL refs are favoring the Patriots February 2, 2018 | 8:14 AM