Celtics trade deadline rumors: The latest on who could be coming to Boston

Here are reports from around the league.

Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart has been at the center of a few trade rumors. –Mark J. Terrill / AP
updated on February 6, 2018

The Celtics have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with free agent Greg Monroe, but a contract still has yet to be signed.

According to multiple reports, Boston is waiting to officially sign the 6-foot-11 center in case the team needs an additional roster spot to complete another deal before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

If the Celtics were to sign Monroe and swing a trade that brings in more players than it sends out, they would then have to waive the corresponding number of players in order to keep their roster at 15. Keeping Monroe unsigned indicates to many that president of basketball operations Danny Ainge isn’t quite done making moves.

Here’s the latest buzz around the league:

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Boston continues to be “an aggressive team” 48 hours before the trade deadline.

During NBC Sports Boston’s broadcast of the Celtics-Raptors game Tuesday night, Chris Mannix reiterated the two names to keep an eye on are Los Angeles’ Lou Williams and Memphis’ Tyreke Evans.

According to Mannix, the Clippers have been telling interested teams they plan to keep Williams unless they receive a first-round pick in exchange for the guard. Mannix reports the Grizzlies also want a first-round pick for Evans, but “there’s widespread belief they’ll take the best offer on the table at the deadline when that comes around.”

Boston is reportedly on the market for “a bench scorer.”

Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports reports the Celtics “have canvassed the league for a bench scorer,” such as Tyreke Evans or Lou Williams, but the team is hesitant to part with their coveted first-round draft picks.

Mannix also reports the Celtics have shopped Marcus Smart, but interested teams have found their asking price of a first-round pick to be “unrealistic.”

The Celtics are reportedly among three frontrunners for Tyreke Evans:

Why do the Celtics want a first-round pick for Marcus Smart? So they can flip it for Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans:

Brad Stevens says he hasn’t talked to Danny Ainge much lately:

Marcus Smart’s future in Boston remains uncertain.

According to the Boston Herald‘s Steve Bulpett, the Celtics are still “very open” to discussing trades involving Smart. Their interest in shopping the 23-year-old guard reportedly has nothing to do with his recent behavioral issues. A league source also told Bulpett: “It’s not like they’re trying to give him away. They want something back. Smart still has a lot of value for that team.”

Monday, Feb. 5

Ainge playing the wait-and-see game for Tyreke Evans and Lou Williams:

The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach reports that the Celtics’ interest in William is “lukewarm” and that, while past reports that Ainge has long been enamored with Evans are “overblown,” the team would be interested in the Grizzlies guard “for the right price.” That said, according the Himmelsbach’s league sources, the Celtics are likely to wait for the post-deadline buyout market, rather than sacrifice assets for “what would likely be short-term gains.”

Celtics reportedly weren’t ever interested in DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin.

Himmelsbach also reported that Boston was never seriously interested in Jordan, who the Clippers have been shopping for more than a year, and never even discussed trading for Griffin, who was traded to the Pistons last week.

The Denver Nuggets have made Emmanuel Mudiay available for Marcus Smart, but the Celtics are reportedly holding out for a first-round draft pick:

Saturday, Feb. 3

Marcus Smart is reportedly available for a first-round draft pick.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are willing to trade Smart, whose contract expires this upcoming offseason, for a first-round pick, depending on the specific deal.

Celtics are reportedly still interested in Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams and Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans.

The Boston Herald‘s Steve Bulpett reports that the Celtics “are still in pursuit” of Williams and Evans, according to two Western Conference sources. According to Bulpett, the two volume scorers are Boston’s “main targets” in their hopes to add some bench scoring. However, Danny Ainge is reportedly “holding the line on what be believes is proper value” to the frustration of teams.

