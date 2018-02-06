Morning sports update: The latest Marcus Smart trade rumor involves the Nuggets

As the Patriots move farther away from a disappointing finish to Super Bowl LII, questions now grow regarding the team’s offseason priorities. Elsewhere, the Celtics and Bruins prepare for Tuesday night games, while the NBA trade deadline (Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. EST) is rapidly closing in. The Celtics’ trade rumors are beginning to take shape.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

The Marcus Smart trade rumors are off and running:

Denver is among the teams that has explored Marcus Smart trade scenarios with Boston, according to league sources. Emmanuel Mudiay has been made available, sources say, but the Celts covet a first-round pick for Smart — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2018

Chris Long among convocation of Eagles who will not go to White House: Former Patriot Chris Long was one of three members of the newly crowned Super Bowl Champion Eagles to say he won’t go with the team to the White House. Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins have also already announced they will skip the traditional visit with the president that the champions make. (Sports Illustrated)

Advertisement

Revs president denies Jermaine Jones’ accusation of rigged draw: After former New England Revolution midfielder Jermaine Jones alleged that the 2014 blind draw (in which his MLS destination was determined to be New England instead of Chicago) was rigged, Revolution president Brian Billelo denied it on Twitter:

The draw was done via a video conference call. Multiple people were on the call (including me) and witnessed it. — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) February 6, 2018

Data shows bias a factor in judging of figure skating: With the Winter Olympics approaching, the sport of figure skating once again takes center stage. And in a new report from NBC News, the sport’s judging has come under scrutiny. According to data compiled by Dartmouth economics professor Eric Zitzewitz:

Under the current “Code of Points” scoring system, in which a top contender at an elite event like the Olympics can have a cumulative score as high as 225, Zitzewitz found that in 2016 and 2017 judges added an average of more than three points to the cumulative scores of their compatriots.

Foxborough police issue update on burglary of Rob Gronkowski’s home: Rob Gronkowski summoned police to his Foxborough home after it was burglarized.

“I just want to confirm the reports that Mr. Gronkowski was the victim of a residential burglary last night,” Foxborough Police Chief William D. Baker told reporters Tuesday morning. “That call came in at about 6:18 p.m.” (Boston.com)

Trio of American League East teams reportedly pursuing Eduardo Nunez:

Both #Yankees and #RedSox have shown interest in free-agent IF Eduardo Nunez, sources say. #Rays, in need of right-handed hitting, also have checked in. Rays monitoring RH bats even while continuing to listen on Odorizzi, Colome, etc. Odorizzi could go to a Darvish runner-up. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 6, 2018

Daily highlight: Today is the 30th anniversary of an iconic Michael Jordan dunk:

And an iconic Michael Jordan picture: