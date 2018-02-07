Ticket prices for Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement game are remarkably expensive

Paul Pierce will get Sunday’s game to himself after all, and it’s going to cost fans a tidy sum to be there to witness it.

According to an analysis Tuesday by the firm TicketIQ, the average asking price for tickets on the secondary market for the Celtics game Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers, during which Pierce will have his jersey retired, was $1,092.

That figure is more than six times the cost of the average Celtics ticket this season ($154) and makes Sunday’s game the second most expensive in the NBA this season. The Dec. 18 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, during which Kobe Bryant’s jersey was retired, had the most expensive tickets in the league this season, with an average asking price of $1,477.

TicketIQ’s analysis also found that Pierce’s jersey retirement game is nearly twice as expensive, on average, than other recent NBA player jersey retirements, with the exception of Bryant.

According to the ticket information aggregator, the cheapest ticket available for Sunday’s game at TD Garden is listed at $391. As of Tuesday, the average price of tickets that had actually been sold was $547.

So if you needed any proof that Boston fans still love the 15-year Celtics player, look no further than their decimated bank accounts Sunday.