Part of the ’08 Celtics gang was back together at Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement

Sunday afternoon’s result at the Garden had fans longing for the past.

With Boston trailing by over 20 points to Cleveland in the fourth quarter, the home crowd started multiple “We want Paul Pierce” chants — an homage to the former Celtics forward who had taken down LeBron James and company in the 2008 and 2010 postseasons.

Pierce, who was in town for his jersey retirement ceremony, was joined by former teammates Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo — as well as coach Doc Rivers — to celebrate his special honor.

The group posed for a sideline photo midway through the game.

Ray Allen was not in attendance. The former Celtics guard posted an Instagram from the golf course Sunday afternoon.