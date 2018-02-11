Watch Paul Pierce raise his No. 34 to the rafters

Along with his wife and three children, Pierce sent his jersey up to join fellow Celtics legends.

By
February 11, 2018

Video may take a moment to load.

TOPICS: Celtics
