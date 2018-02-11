Robert Parish thinks Paul Pierce was the best offensive player in Celtics history

Parish chose Pierce over his former teammate, Larry Bird.

Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench.
Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench. –AP
By
2:03 PM

The next reunion of the 1986 Celtics could get a little awkward.

Former Celtic Robert Parish was recently asked about where he thinks Paul Pierce stands in team history. He had a somewhat surprising answer when comparing the offensive abilities of Pierce and Larry Bird. According to Parish, Pierce gets the nod.

“Offensively, yes,” Parish said. “I just feel like Paul was more creative. He was a better scorer than Larry and John Havlicek. I think that Larry and John Havlicek and Paul were the best offensive players that the Celtics ever had. I think Paul tops that list in my opinion.”

In their careers, Bird averaged more points, assists and rebounds per game than Pierce. He also averaged a better three-point shooting percentage and free throw percentage.

Parish played with Bird from 1980-1992, arriving in a trade that involved the No. 1 pick in the 1980 NBA draft.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Paul Pierce and Bill Russell at Celtics practice in Oct. 2000.
Celtics
Watch Bill Russell's video message for Paul Pierce February 11, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Patriots
Nick Foles was briefly the owner of the New England Patriots, according to Google February 11, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Eagles lineman says Patriots are 'fear-based organization' February 11, 2018 | 1:23 PM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 10: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as the Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 130-123. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
NBA
Watch: Here's how Isaiah Thomas did in his Lakers debut February 11, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Paul Pierce cuts down the net.
Celtics
'When you mention Paul Pierce’s name to me, it makes me smile' February 11, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Olympics
Here's what to look for in Olympic speed skating February 11, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Tuukka Rask's point streak ends at 21 games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 loss to Sabres February 11, 2018 | 8:51 AM
FILE - In this June 17, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics, from left, Kevin Garnett, left, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce celebrate in the locker room after winning the NBA basketball championship with a 131-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, in Boston. Paul Pierce is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics announced Monday, July 17, 2017, that they have signed Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team where he spent his first 15 seasons in the NBA. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Celtics
'People don't know you just miss out on life — just for one thing' February 11, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Olympics
What every country wore to the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony February 10, 2018 | 7:28 AM
Don Yee agent
Media
WEEI suspends Christian Fauria for mocking Tom Brady's agent February 10, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Victor Oladipo scores 35, Pacers recover to beat Celtics 97-91 February 9, 2018 | 10:24 PM
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: The North Korea and South Korea Olympic teams enter together under the Korean Unification Flag during the Parade of Athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Olympics
With extraordinary political theater, Winter Olympics begin February 9, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Greg Monroe
Celtics
5 things to know about the Celtics' latest acquisition February 9, 2018 | 8:11 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chad Finn: Cavaliers needed to shake things up; Celtics didn’t February 9, 2018 | 6:40 PM
Tom vs. Time
Patriots
'Tom vs. Time' director shares an update on the series' last chapter February 9, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Tom Brady Jimmy Garoppolo New England Patriots
Patriots
Herald releases statement on Ron Borges' 'erroneous' Tom Brady report February 9, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Super Bowl
Police: 2 stabbed, officer assaulted during Eagles' parade February 9, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
After standing pat, Red Sox will try to hold off Yankees February 9, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
Herald columnist's scoop on Tom Brady turns out to be a hoax February 9, 2018 | 12:01 PM
Olympics
Last-minute change puts Hingham’s Merryweather in the Olympics February 9, 2018 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady pens a heartfelt note following Super Bowl loss February 9, 2018 | 9:50 AM
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII
Patriots
The Eagles might've staged a fake walk-through in case the Pats were spying February 9, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas speaks out following Cavaliers-Lakers trade February 9, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Olympics
Combined Korean team ready to shed politics in Olympic debut February 9, 2018 | 5:49 AM
Olympics
US hockey players form chemistry via group chat February 9, 2018 | 4:42 AM
NBA
Cavs GM says he was worried team was 'marching a slow death' February 9, 2018 | 3:20 AM
Volunteers take photos in front of the Olympic rings near the finish area during men's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Olympics
USOC: No plans for American bid for 2026 Olympics February 9, 2018 | 3:13 AM
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives past Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13), from Poland, and Bradley Beal (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to OT win over Wizards February 8, 2018 | 11:40 PM
Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
NBA
Dwyane Wade on Miami trade: 'I've missed them and I know they've missed me' February 8, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Super Bowl
Watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade speech that everyone’s talking about February 8, 2018 | 4:39 PM