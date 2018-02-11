Robert Parish thinks Paul Pierce was the best offensive player in Celtics history

The next reunion of the 1986 Celtics could get a little awkward.

Former Celtic Robert Parish was recently asked about where he thinks Paul Pierce stands in team history. He had a somewhat surprising answer when comparing the offensive abilities of Pierce and Larry Bird. According to Parish, Pierce gets the nod.

“Offensively, yes,” Parish said. “I just feel like Paul was more creative. He was a better scorer than Larry and John Havlicek. I think that Larry and John Havlicek and Paul were the best offensive players that the Celtics ever had. I think Paul tops that list in my opinion.”

Robert Parish explains why he thinks Paul Pierce was a better offensive player than Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/YFnLQZl4o1 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 10, 2018

In their careers, Bird averaged more points, assists and rebounds per game than Pierce. He also averaged a better three-point shooting percentage and free throw percentage.

Parish played with Bird from 1980-1992, arriving in a trade that involved the No. 1 pick in the 1980 NBA draft.