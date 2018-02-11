Watch Bill Russell’s video message for Paul Pierce

On the day that Paul Pierce sees his number added to those hanging in the TD Garden rafters, he was welcomed into the illustrious group by Bill Russell.

The Celtics legend tweeted out a video message to Pierce, saying how proud he is of the last player to wear No. 34 in team history.

“Paul, one of the greatest things that can happen to an athlete is to retire a Celtic. I’m very proud of you, and I’m proud that you were a Celtic. Congratulations.”

Congratulations to @PaulPierce34 #TheTruth on a GREAT career! Very proud to have you as part of my @celtics family. Have a great day & embrace the experience. I will see you soon at #NBAAllStar2018 #paulpierce #nba #espn pic.twitter.com/71NKEEFEH6 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 11, 2018