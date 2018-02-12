Prince Pierce stole the show at Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement

Like father, like son.

Endearing oneself to Celtics fans appears to run in the Pierce family. Paul Pierce’s son, Prince, won over the TD Garden crowd with his adorable antics Sunday afternoon at the former Celtics forward’s jersey retirement ceremony.

The four-year-old started things off by making an assortment of funny faces during his dad’s interview with ESPN reporter Doris Burke…

Prince Pierce knows how to work it for the camera pic.twitter.com/LgMxveUomu — Kevin Dillon (@ByKevinDillon) February 11, 2018

…and capped off the night by, fittingly, placing his no. 34 hat on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Paul Pierce lets the tears flow and his son, Prince, steals the show again. pic.twitter.com/7IVtRHeHa9 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 12, 2018

