Prince Pierce stole the show at Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement

Paul Pierce retirement ceremony
Paul Pierce stands with his family during his jersey ceremony. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
12:32 PM

Like father, like son.

Endearing oneself to Celtics fans appears to run in the Pierce family. Paul Pierce’s son, Prince, won over the TD Garden crowd with his adorable antics Sunday afternoon at the former Celtics forward’s jersey retirement ceremony.

The four-year-old started things off by making an assortment of funny faces during his dad’s interview with ESPN reporter Doris Burke…

…and capped off the night by, fittingly, placing his no. 34 hat on the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Watch: Paul Pierce retires from the Celtics

Advertisement
TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
MLB
Roy Halladay's No. 32 will be retired by Blue Jays before opener February 12, 2018 | 11:41 AM
Olympics
After surgery, fatherhood, skier Ted Ligety says he’s ready to race February 12, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Frank Reich
NFL
The Colts provided photographic evidence of their new coaching hire after the Josh McDaniels situation February 12, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Johnny Manziel after being picked 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL draft.
Sports News
Johnny Manziel opened up about his bipolar diagnosis February 12, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Olympics
Wind, ice and cold are making this Olympics too wintry February 12, 2018 | 7:31 AM
Troy Murphy
Olympics
Online, a diverse Winter Olympics. But on the ground? February 12, 2018 | 6:42 AM
New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) checks Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) to the ice during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-3 win over the Devils February 12, 2018 | 6:08 AM
Olympics
Gold medal for Jamie Anderson but a black eye for snowboarding February 12, 2018 | 5:17 AM
Olympics
Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon help lead Americans to figure skating bronze February 12, 2018 | 12:15 AM
Olympics
Freezing temperatures at Olympics complicates job for biathletes February 11, 2018 | 8:58 PM
America's Mikaela Shiffrin leaves after the women's giant slalom was postponed because of strong winds at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Olympics
Women’s giant slalom postponed by high winds February 11, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Tom Brady Gisele
Patriots
Tom Brady's first Sunday without football seems to be going well February 11, 2018 | 8:22 PM
Paul Pierce jersey retirement
Celtics
Watch Paul Pierce immortalize his No. 34 at the TD Garden February 11, 2018 | 8:11 PM
Paul Pierce family
Celtics
Watch the Celtics' tribute video for Paul Pierce February 11, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers, and Paul Pierce
Celtics
Part of the '08 Celtics gang was back together at Paul Pierce's jersey retirement February 11, 2018 | 7:19 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James.
Celtics
Cavaliers beat Celtics 121-99 on Paul Pierce's day February 11, 2018 | 6:15 PM
Olympics
US snowboarder Chloe Kim is taking the attention in stride February 11, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Media
Bill Simmons says Boston's sports media is embarrassing the city February 11, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Paul Pierce and Bill Russell at Celtics practice in Oct. 2000.
Celtics
Watch Bill Russell's video message for Paul Pierce February 11, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Robert Parish, Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale on the Celtics' bench.
Celtics
Robert Parish thinks Pierce was the best offensive player in Celtics history February 11, 2018 | 2:03 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Patriots
Nick Foles was briefly the owner of the New England Patriots, according to Google February 11, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles
Patriots
Eagles lineman says Patriots are 'fear-based organization' February 11, 2018 | 1:23 PM
Olympics
Mission for Graves is to deliver skiing commentary February 11, 2018 | 11:58 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 10: Isaiah Thomas #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as the Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 130-123. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
NBA
Watch: Here's how Isaiah Thomas did in his Lakers debut February 11, 2018 | 11:09 AM
Paul Pierce cuts down the net.
Celtics
'When you mention Paul Pierce’s name to me, it makes me smile' February 11, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Olympics
What to look for in Olympic speedskating February 11, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Tuukka Rask's point streak ends at 21 games.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 loss to Sabres February 11, 2018 | 8:51 AM
FILE - In this June 17, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics, from left, Kevin Garnett, left, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce celebrate in the locker room after winning the NBA basketball championship with a 131-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, in Boston. Paul Pierce is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics announced Monday, July 17, 2017, that they have signed Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team where he spent his first 15 seasons in the NBA. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Celtics
'People don't know you just miss out on life — just for one thing' February 11, 2018 | 8:34 AM
Jamaican bobsleigher Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian attends a press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Olympics
A ‘Cool’ legacy for Jamaica’s bobsled program February 10, 2018 | 1:07 PM
Olympics
What every country wore to the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony February 10, 2018 | 7:28 AM