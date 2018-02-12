The character posters for Kyrie Irving’s new movie are here
Kyrie Irving is going to have some new teammates this summer.
In his upcoming movie, Uncle Drew, the Celtics guard will be hitting the court disguised as his alter ego: an elderly man with some under-the-radar basketball skills. The film, set to be released June 29, documents Uncle Drew as he embarks on a road trip to gather a crew of fellow septuagenarians and they compete in a street basketball tournament.
Irving’s character originated as the protagonist of a five-part web series he self-wrote and directed. The six-minute episodes, developed by Pepsi, begin with Drew waxing philosophical about the sport of basketball before he takes over pickup games in various neighborhoods. Some of the cameos included Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and WNBA star Maya Moore.
Here’s a look at who will be joining him on the big screen:
Shaquille O’Neal
Chris Webber
Reggie Miller
Nate Robinson
Lisa Leslie
Lil Rey Howery
Howery, who recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Get Out, will play Dax.
Tiffany Haddish
The 38-year-old actress and comedian will play Jess.
Nick Kroll
The Kroll Show creator will play Dax’s rival, Mookie.
Erica Ash
The former MadTV cast member will play Maya.