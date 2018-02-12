The character posters for Kyrie Irving’s new movie are here

Uncle Drew, played by Kyrie Irving. —Lionsgate

Kyrie Irving is going to have some new teammates this summer.

In his upcoming movie, Uncle Drew, the Celtics guard will be hitting the court disguised as his alter ego: an elderly man with some under-the-radar basketball skills. The film, set to be released June 29, documents Uncle Drew as he embarks on a road trip to gather a crew of fellow septuagenarians and they compete in a street basketball tournament.

Irving’s character originated as the protagonist of a five-part web series he self-wrote and directed. The six-minute episodes, developed by Pepsi, begin with Drew waxing philosophical about the sport of basketball before he takes over pickup games in various neighborhoods. Some of the cameos included Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and WNBA star Maya Moore.

Here’s a look at who will be joining him on the big screen:

Shaquille O’Neal

Big Fella, played by Shaquille O’Neal. —Lionsgate

Chris Webber

Preacher, played by Chris Webber. —Lionsgate

Reggie Miller

Lights, played by Reggie Miller. —Lionsgate

Nate Robinson

Boot, played by Nate Robinson. —Lionsgate

Lisa Leslie

Betty Lou, played by Lisa Leslie. —Lionsgate

Lil Rey Howery

Howery, who recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film Get Out, will play Dax.

Dax, played by Lil Rey Howery. —Lionsgate

Tiffany Haddish

The 38-year-old actress and comedian will play Jess.

Jess, played by Tiffany Haddish. —Lionsgate

Nick Kroll

The Kroll Show creator will play Dax’s rival, Mookie.

Mookie, played by Nick Kroll. —Lionsgate

Erica Ash

The former MadTV cast member will play Maya.