Morning sports update: Paul Pierce believes Kevin Garnett’s number will also be retired

Without any Olympic distractions, the NHL proceeds apace. The Bruins defeated the Flames on Tuesday night by a 5-2 final score, with Patrice Bergeron scoring the 17th and 18th goals of his last 19 games.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Paul Pierce believes the Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s number: After his own number was retired on Sunday, Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes his longtime teammate will soon receive the same honor.

“Without a doubt, KG’s number will be [the next one] retired in Boston. It’s going to happen.” (ESPN)

Who will replace Matt Patricia as Patriots defensive coordinator? With the departure of Matt Patricia to the Lions, questions abound as to who will take his place. Two names have been consistently linked with the vacancy. (Boston.com)

The Red Sox won’t be bad, but can they get us to care? Spring training is officially underway for Red Sox pitchers and catchers. And with the new season comes a few fundamental questions about the team. (Boston.com)

Here’s why Tonga’s bare-chested flag bearer is back at the Olympics: Pita Taufatofua, known for his bare-chested entrance in the Olympic opening ceremony, is participating at the Winter Olympics after also taking part in the 2016 Summer Games. Having competed in Rio in taekwondo, the Tongan learned a new sport so that he could represent his nation in PyeongChang. (Boston.com)

Jamaican bobsled coach quits days before Olympic race: German coach Sandra Kiriasis has thrown the debut of Jamaica’s women’s bobsled team into turmoil only days before competition is set to begin when news emerged that she has quit her role. After reportedly being asked to change roles from driving coach to “track performance analyst,” Kiriasis quit. She owns the team’s equipment and the sled.

“I have never known such disappointment in this sport, in my life,” Kiriasis said. “The athletes have told me they don’t understand why this has happened as they have no problem with me and we have a good relationship.” (BBC)

Major League Lacrosse’s All-Star Game will be hosted at Harvard Stadium:

BREAKING NEWS: The MLL All-Stars will face #USAMLAX in the 2018 MLL All-Star Game at Harvard Stadium on June 28. Read more here: https://t.co/9RTp8xjBGU #MLLASG pic.twitter.com/2x5hLBFdyA — MajorLeague Lacrosse (@MLL_Lacrosse) February 13, 2018

Tony Hawk was among those to send his congratulations to Shaun White:

SPOLIER ALERT: congrats to @shaunwhite on a most legendary performance.

I know how much it meant to you and how hard you worked for that last run.

We are all incredibly proud. 🥇🥇🥇 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 14, 2018

Daily highlight: What else could it be but Shaun White’s gold medal run through the halfpipe?