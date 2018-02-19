The Celtics’ NBA All-Star Weekend in 18 photos

The Celtics were the only NBA team to have multiple Rising Stars and multiple All-Stars this season — becoming just the third group in league history to carry such a roster. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown competed for Team USA in the Rising Stars game Friday night, while Al Horford and Kyrie Irving competed for opposing teams in the All-Star Game Sunday.
Here’s a look at their weekend in Los Angeles:
Brown led all scorers Friday night with 35 points. He and Tatum combined for 10 dunks.
Irving and Horford were in the Staples Center crowd to watch their teammates compete.
Horford also participated in the Taco Bells Skills Challenge Saturday night. After jumping out to a quick start, he lost in the first round to Joel Embiid.
Advertisement
Bill Russell and Paul Pierce (and Prince Pierce) were in attendance for Saturday night’s contests.
During practice for Team LeBron, Irving wore shoes with laces that had the years of the Celtics’ past 17 championships.
Prior to Sunday night’s tip-off, Irving joked around with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. He and LeBron James also chatted with Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell sat courtside for Sunday’s game.
Irving debuted a new ‘All-Star’ edition of his Kyrie 4 sneaker en route to a 148-145 Team LeBron victory.