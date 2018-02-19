The Celtics’ NBA All-Star Weekend in 18 photos

The Celtics were the only NBA team to have multiple Rising Stars and multiple All-Stars this season — becoming just the third group in league history to carry such a roster. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown competed for Team USA in the Rising Stars game Friday night, while Al Horford and Kyrie Irving competed for opposing teams in the All-Star Game Sunday.

Here’s a look at their weekend in Los Angeles:

Brown led all scorers Friday night with 35 points. He and Tatum combined for 10 dunks.

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

—AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

—AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool

—AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Irving and Horford were in the Staples Center crowd to watch their teammates compete.

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Horford also participated in the Taco Bells Skills Challenge Saturday night. After jumping out to a quick start, he lost in the first round to Joel Embiid.

—Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bill Russell and Paul Pierce (and Prince Pierce) were in attendance for Saturday night’s contests.

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

During practice for Team LeBron, Irving wore shoes with laces that had the years of the Celtics’ past 17 championships.

—Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Prior to Sunday night’s tip-off, Irving joked around with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. He and LeBron James also chatted with Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

—Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Russell sat courtside for Sunday’s game.

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Irving debuted a new ‘All-Star’ edition of his Kyrie 4 sneaker en route to a 148-145 Team LeBron victory.

—Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

—AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

—Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images