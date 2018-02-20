Watch 5 clips from Kevin McHale’s NBA TV interview with Larry Bird

Larry Bird and Kevin McHale talk on the Celtics' bench.
Larry Bird and Kevin McHale talk on the Celtics' bench. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
11:18 AM

Celtics fans were treated to a legendary stroll down memory lane by NBA TV on Monday night. Kevin McHale welcomed his longtime Celtics teammate Larry Bird onto the “Players Only” segment for a lengthy discussion about their playing days.

The subjects covered offer an interesting watch for both Celtics fans and general NBA fans. Here’s a look at a few clips from the interview that were posted on NBA TV’s Twitter:

