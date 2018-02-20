Watch 5 clips from Kevin McHale’s NBA TV interview with Larry Bird

Celtics fans were treated to a legendary stroll down memory lane by NBA TV on Monday night. Kevin McHale welcomed his longtime Celtics teammate Larry Bird onto the “Players Only” segment for a lengthy discussion about their playing days.

The subjects covered offer an interesting watch for both Celtics fans and general NBA fans. Here’s a look at a few clips from the interview that were posted on NBA TV’s Twitter:

"The best team that we had together?" "'86, no question." Kevin McHale sits down with Larry Bird to look back on their playing days together with the @celtics NEXT on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/1eXFn9Ww7m — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2018

"I really like the game now. I think they've cleaned it up as far as the grabbing, the holding, the cheap shots." Larry Bird and Kevin McHale talk about changes in the @NBA game and the hand-check rule. #PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/F6XmqVP1Br — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2018

Larry Bird and Kevin McHale talk Bird's legendary pump fake and how his growth spurt gave him a necessary advantage. #PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/qvQLUjGnlq — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2018

"We achieved stuff that was bigger than I dreamed." Larry Bird and Kevin McHale reflect back on going from small town hoops to becoming eventual @NBA champions with the @celtics. #PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/JKhrJktBXH — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2018

"It just came out. I had no clue I was going to win it." A look back at Larry Bird's unforgettable 1988 3-point contest win and winning three in a row. #PlayersOnlyMonthly pic.twitter.com/Msl68eEz56 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 20, 2018