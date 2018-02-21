Anthony Davis says Kevin Garnett’s trade comments ‘makes you think’

After Kevin Garnett left the Timberwolves for the Celtics, and after he helped win a championship in Boston, he expressed a regret: Not asking to leave Minnesota sooner.

“If I could go back and do my situation over, knowing what I know now with this organization, I’d have done it a little sooner,” Garnett said in 2010. The comment came amid LeBron James’ landmark “Decision” regarding his choice of staying with Cleveland or heading elsewhere. Garnett gave James a piece of advice.

“Loyalty is something that hurts you at times because you can’t get youth back,” Garnett told the Associated Press. “I just told him, ‘Keep your head up, man. I’ve been there. You have a very, very, very bright future. Continue to work and make decisions based on you and your family.’”

Whether directly because of Garnett or not, James heeded the advice. He left the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat and won two championships. And it appears James isn’t the only NBA superstar to acknowledge the words of wisdom from Garnett.

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis has not only heard Garnett’s quote, but considered its implications for his own situation. Davis, 24, is already one of the league’s elite players. And not unlike Garnett, he’s been largely mired on a losing team. In the first five seasons of his NBA career, the Pelicans have only made the playoffs once.

Garnett’s 2010 quote was broached in a recent interview between Davis and ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in regards to the talented center’s future in New Orleans.

“Yeah when you hear that, it makes you think,” Davis said of Garnett’s quote. “I’m not going to lie, it makes you think. You wonder if you’re following in that same path. But then again, you think this year could be the year. You don’t know. You just have to take it year-by-year and see. See where the team is going. What direction they want to go to and see where they’re headed.”

The Pelicans are currently 31-26 despite the loss of DeMarcus Cousins for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Trade rumors involving Davis are nothing new. Scenarios involving a Celtics trade – albeit the unlikeliness of it – have been discussed for years. And unless the Pelicans make a strong title challenge soon, the rumors will only continue.