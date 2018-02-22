Morning sports update: Marcus Smart could’ve ‘been done for the year’ because of injury

Marcus Smart in 2017.
Marcus Smart in 2017. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
8:08 AM

Team USA had a big 24 hours at the Winter Olympics, with gold medals in men’s halfpipe and women’s hockey. Silver medals were also won in alpine skiing, snowboarding and bobsledding. Closer to home, the Celtics prepare to play the Pistons in their first game since the All-Star break.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Marcus Smart’s season almost ended because of his self-inflicted hotel injury:

Dirk Nowitzki reacted to investigation into Mavericks: Following the release of a detailed investigation into the “corrosive workplace culture” of the Dallas Mavericks by Sports Illustrated, Dirk Nowitzki was asked for his reaction.

Advertisement

“It’s very disappointing. It’s heartbreaking,” Nowitzki told reporters. “I’m glad it’s all coming out. I was disgusted when I read the article, obviously, as everybody was. I was shocked about some of the stuff.” (ESPN)

Gold medalist Hilary Knight isn’t done yet: Before she left for PyeongChang, Hilary Knight talked about the hunger in the U.S. team, and her goals for spreading the sport. (Boston.com)

Here’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s gold medal-winning goal in the USA-Canada shootout:

Patriots add a cornerback in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft: As the NFL offseason ramps up, the draft begins to become a central focus. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Patriots taking LSU cornerback Donte Jackson in his new mock draft:

Jackson is another prospect I expect to rise at the combine. He might be the fastest player in this class. He has elite speed and physical talent, and he could help out as a returner. Jackson is only 5-11, 180, but he’s a similar build to 2017 first-round pick Adoree’ Jackson. We know the Patriots love to trade down, so this is a spot to watch for a team trying to get Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Patriots also need a pass-rusher, and Boston College’s Harold Landry or Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter could be in consideration.

Former lineman says Tom Brady is “not the greatest of all-time” and that he “gets too much credit”:

Daily highlight: What else could it be but the U.S. women’s hockey team celebrating their gold medal triumph?

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Olympics
How the US women's hockey team gave us the most exciting moment of the Olympics February 22, 2018 | 1:40 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is embraced by wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Patriots
Tom Brady thinks Julian Edelman looks 'explosive' in new rehab video February 22, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Michigan State University Trustees
National
Michigan State interim president to donate salary amid Nassar fallout February 22, 2018 | 9:34 AM
United States' skip John Shuster reacts after defeating Canada during the men's curling semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. United States won. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Olympics
US curlers to play for Olympic gold after upsetting Canada February 22, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Olympics
What to watch from Pyeongchang on Day 13 of the Olympics February 22, 2018 | 7:34 AM
Olympics
Maddie Rooney’s Olympic shutout performance started and ended with a smile February 22, 2018 | 7:05 AM
Hilary Knight Team USA
Olympics
Gold medalist Hilary Knight has big plans following the 2018 Winter Games February 22, 2018 | 7:05 AM
Olympics
Back to school, work looms for Olympic hockey players February 22, 2018 | 6:30 AM
In this Monday Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, image team South Korea with Kim Bo-reum, front, Park Ji Woo, second, and Noh Seon-yeong, trailing behind, competes in the women's team pursuit speed skating race at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Thousands of South Koreans are calling for two speedskaters Kim and Park to be expelled from the Olympics after they left their slower teammate Noh behind in a race defined by teamwork and walked away as she quietly sobbed at the stadium in one of the most bizarre moments of this year's Winter Games. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Olympics
South Koreans on skaters who left teammate behind: 'It's clearly a disgrace' February 22, 2018 | 5:44 AM
Olympics
Who deserves to be in the Olympics? February 22, 2018 | 5:44 AM
Olympics
What the Canadian women’s hockey team had to say after its shootout loss to the US February 22, 2018 | 5:14 AM
Olympics
Dutch apologies galore after double faux pas at Olympics February 22, 2018 | 4:44 AM
Olympics
American David Wise cranks it up, and comes out with another Olympic gold February 22, 2018 | 4:10 AM
Steve Kerr Stephen Curry
NBA
6 things to watch for when the NBA returns February 22, 2018 | 4:02 AM
Russian figure skater
Olympics
Go Kazakhstan! Go Japan! It doesn’t matter to flag-waving skating fans. February 22, 2018 | 3:29 AM
United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Olympics
US women end drought, beat Canada for gold in a shootout February 22, 2018 | 2:55 AM
Switzerland's Michelle Gisin reacts in the finish area of the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Olympics
Shiffrin wins silver, Vonn doesn't finish in Olympic Alpine combined February 22, 2018 | 2:17 AM
Olympics
Anna Gasser outduels Jamie Anderson for gold in women's Big Air February 22, 2018 | 12:15 AM
Olympics
How an American cross-country skier slingshotted her way to a historic gold medal February 21, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard leaves Brooklyn Federal court, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in New York. Bouchard testified during her negligence lawsuit against the United States Tennis Association that a wet floor caused her to slip and fall inside a locker room at the 2015 U.S. Open. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Tennis
Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard testifies about slip, fall at US Open February 21, 2018 | 11:30 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 25: Jayson Tatum #0 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics react after a call from the official during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on December 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Celtics
Should Boston be worried? 3 potential explanations for the Celtics' struggles February 21, 2018 | 8:39 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky practices ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Russian curlers say a coach on their team told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
Olympics
Russian curler to return Olympic medal over failed drug test February 21, 2018 | 7:40 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban shouts in the direction of an official during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Dallas. The Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace for women. Cuban told the magazine that the team was establishing a hotline for counseling and support services for past and current employees. He is mandating sensitivity training for all employees, himself included. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
NBA
Mark Cuban’s terrible 24 hours now includes a $600,000 fine February 21, 2018 | 5:54 PM
Olympics
Add figure skating fashion critic to Leslie Jones’s résumé February 21, 2018 | 5:25 PM
Chris Bosh Paul Pierce
Celtics
Chris Bosh tells Paul Pierce Boston is 'the toughest place I’ve had to play' February 21, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Canada curling
Olympics
Is there a curling crisis in Canada? February 21, 2018 | 4:37 PM
Liz Swaney Olympics
Olympics
Underwhelming Olympic freestyle skier: 'It’s a little strange to hear that I did one trick or zero tricks' February 21, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Tommy Moe racing at Sugarloaf, Maine in 1997.
Olympics
'Golden Boy' Tommy Moe looks back on historically close Olympic win February 21, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Olympics
O.A.R., the band, is winning big at the Olympics February 21, 2018 | 3:28 PM
Anthony Davis drives to the basket against the Nets in Feb., 2018.
Celtics
Anthony Davis says stories of players who wait too long for a trade 'make you think' February 21, 2018 | 1:45 PM