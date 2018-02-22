Morning sports update: Marcus Smart could’ve ‘been done for the year’ because of injury

Team USA had a big 24 hours at the Winter Olympics, with gold medals in men’s halfpipe and women’s hockey. Silver medals were also won in alpine skiing, snowboarding and bobsledding. Closer to home, the Celtics prepare to play the Pistons in their first game since the All-Star break.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Marcus Smart’s season almost ended because of his self-inflicted hotel injury:

Dirk Nowitzki reacted to investigation into Mavericks: Following the release of a detailed investigation into the “corrosive workplace culture” of the Dallas Mavericks by Sports Illustrated, Dirk Nowitzki was asked for his reaction.

“It’s very disappointing. It’s heartbreaking,” Nowitzki told reporters. “I’m glad it’s all coming out. I was disgusted when I read the article, obviously, as everybody was. I was shocked about some of the stuff.” (ESPN)

Gold medalist Hilary Knight isn’t done yet: Before she left for PyeongChang, Hilary Knight talked about the hunger in the U.S. team, and her goals for spreading the sport. (Boston.com)

Here’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s gold medal-winning goal in the USA-Canada shootout:

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's game winning goal was 😱 https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Patriots add a cornerback in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft: As the NFL offseason ramps up, the draft begins to become a central focus. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Patriots taking LSU cornerback Donte Jackson in his new mock draft:

Jackson is another prospect I expect to rise at the combine. He might be the fastest player in this class. He has elite speed and physical talent, and he could help out as a returner. Jackson is only 5-11, 180, but he’s a similar build to 2017 first-round pick Adoree’ Jackson. We know the Patriots love to trade down, so this is a spot to watch for a team trying to get Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Patriots also need a pass-rusher, and Boston College’s Harold Landry or Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter could be in consideration.

Former lineman says Tom Brady is “not the greatest of all-time” and that he “gets too much credit”:

Dexter Manley: "I don't care what they say," Tom Brady isn't the 🐐 ➡️ @toyota pic.twitter.com/mErgWaPtqs — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) February 21, 2018

Daily highlight: What else could it be but the U.S. women’s hockey team celebrating their gold medal triumph?