Kyrie Irving says NBA should ‘take a look’ at Zaza Pachulia after incident with Russell Westbrook

After Zaza Pachulia fell on Russell Westbrook’s legs during a game on Saturday, NBA fans speculated that it appeared to be another example of dirty play from the Golden State Warriors forward. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving seemed to agree with the sentiment.

Commenting on a photo of the incident on Instagram, Irving said that, “The league has to take a look at this man, that s*** is ridiculous!”

Kyrie has some thoughts on Zaza Pachulia. pic.twitter.com/njkNh0zkMU — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 25, 2018

Pachulia has been accused of dirty play in the past, most notably against the San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard in the 2017 NBA playoffs. And even a decade ago as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Pachulia drew the ire of Celtics forward Kevin Garnett during the 2008 playoffs.

Westbrook, has also has a history with Pachulia, was asked if he thinks the Warriors forward is a dirty player.

“Yes, for sure,” said Westbook.

Russell Westbrook on the play where Zaza Pachulia fell on top of him: "Obviously it was intentional." Is Zaza a dirty player? "For sure." (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/ccMpVZfRU2 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 25, 2018